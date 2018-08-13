Reyes hits 2-run homer, Mets beat Marlins 4-3

MIAMI (AP) — Jose Reyes hit a two-run homer, Noah Syndergaard struck out seven in seven innings and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 4-3 on Sunday.

Michael Conforto also connected for New York, which took two of three in the weekend series. Wilmer Flores also knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly.

Syndergaard (8-2) allowed three runs and seven hits. He improved to 4-1 in his last five starts.

Seth Lugo worked around two hits in the ninth while recording his first career save.

Bryan Holaday had two hits and drove in two runs for Miami after he hit a game-ending RBI single in the 11th inning of Saturday night's 4-3 victory. Rafael Ortega added two hits and swiped two bases in the series finale.