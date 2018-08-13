BERLIN (AP) — The 18-year-old Armand Duplantis won a thrilling pole vault competition and British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith powered to her third gold medal at the European Athletics Championships on Sunday.

Sweden's Duplantis was the star on the final day, soaring to an under-20 world record of 6.05 meters. World record holder Renaud Lavillenie of France finished with bronze after reaching 5.95 meters, behind Russian Timur Morgunov with a personal best 6 meters.

Duplantis' rivals, led by the 31-year-old Lavillenie, were already congratulating the young Swede after he had cleared 6 meters.

Asher-Smith, who had already won the women's 100 and defended her 200 title, led Britain to gold in the 4x100 relay. She overtook her Dutch and German rivals on the final straight as Britain won in a world-leading 41.88 seconds.