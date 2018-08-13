Diana Hartman sits while helping to sift through the charred remains of her mother-in-law's home that was burned in the Carr Fire, Saturday, Aug. 11,
Homes destroyed by a wildfire are seen from an aerial view in the Keswick neighborhood of Redding, Calif., Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Fire crews have made
A swimming pool is all that remains of a hilltop home after being burned by a wildfire that swept through Shasta County an area west of Redding, Calif
A truck and a street are covered in fire retardant dropped by an air tanker as crews battle a wildfire Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Lake Elsinore, Calif.
Eric Garcia delivers mail in a neighborhood burned in the Carr Fire, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Redding, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Volunteers with Samaritan's Purse sift through the charred remains of a home burned in the Carr Fire, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Redding, Calif. (AP Ph
Emilio Manzo evacuates with his two dogs as a wildfire threatens a neighborhood Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Lake Elsinore, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose
Fire crews line up as they watch a wildfire on a ridge top while protecting a residential area Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Lake Elsinore, Calif. (AP Pho
A firefighter hoses down hot spots caused by a wildfire Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Lake Elsinore, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
A helicopter drops water on to a wildfire Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Lake Elsinore, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Rose Wyckoff holds up three kittens to a passing fire truck in a neighborhood destroyed by the Carr Fire, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Redding, Calif. Wy
A firefighter walks in front of a home as smoke from an advancing wildfire fills the air Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Lake Elsinore, Calif. Firefighters
Kenny Spliethof rests near the rubble of the home he was renting that was burned in the Carr Fire, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Redding, Calif. (AP Photo
A flag flies at half staff amid the rubble of homes burned in the Carr Fire, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Redding, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Willie Hartman cries while visiting the charred remains of her home burned in the Carr Fire, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in Redding, Calif. (AP Photo/Joh
Willie Hartman, right comforts her grandson John Hartman beside the charred remains of her home burned in the Carr Fire, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in R
Rick Kincaid reacts as his wife Melodie Kincaid, left, finds his childhood toy as they sift through the charred remains of their home burned in the Ca
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — Aided by slightly cooler temperatures, firefighters are continuing to make progress as they work to subdue a wildfire that has burned across more than 35 square miles (91 kilometers) of Southern California's Cleveland National Forest.
Lynne Tolmachoff of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Sunday the Holy Fire is 41 percent contained.
Tolmachoff says temperatures that have declined from triple digits to the 80s and 90s are helping firefighters advance on the blaze.
The Holy Fire — named for Holy Jim Canyon, where it began last Monday — has destroyed 16 structures.
It is one of nearly 20 blazes burning across California.
The state is seeing earlier, longer and more destructive wildfire seasons because of drought, warmer weather attributed to climate change and home construction deeper into forests.