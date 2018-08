England-India 2nd Test Scoreboard

LONDON (AP) — Scoreboard Sunday at the end of the 2nd test between England and India at Lord's on Day 4:

India 1st Innings: 107 England 1st Innings

(Overnight: 357-6)

Alastair Cook c Karthik b Sharma 21

Keaton Jennings lbw b Shami 11

Joe Root lbw b Shami 19

Ollie Pope lbw b Pandya 28

Jonny Bairstow c Karthik b Pandya 93

Jos Buttler lbw b Shami 24

Chris Woakes not out 137

Sam Curran c Shami b Pandya 40

Extras: (11b, 10lb, 1w, 1nb) 23

TOTAL: (for 7 wickets) 396

Overs: 88.1

Fall of wickets: 1-28, 2-32, 3-77, 4-89, 5-131, 6-320, 7-396.

Did not bat: Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 22-4-101-1, Mohammed Shami 23-4-96-3, Kuldeep Yadav 9-1-44-0, Hardik Pandya 17.1-0-66-3, Ravichandran Ashwin 17-1-68-0.

India 2nd Innings

Murali Vijay c Bairstow b Anderson 0

Lokesh Rahul lbw b Anderson 10

Cheteshwar Pujara b Broad 17

Ajinkya Rahane c Jennings b Broad 13

Virat Kohli c Pope b Broad 17

Hardik Pandya lbw b Woakes 26

Dinesh Karthik lbw b Broad 0

Ravichandran Ashwin not out 33

Kuldeep Yadav b Anderson 0

Mohammed Shami lbw b Anderson 0

Ishant Sharma c Pope b Woakes 2

Extras: (6b, 6lb) 12

TOTAL: (all out) 130

Overs: 47

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-13, 3-35, 4-50, 5-61, 6-61, 7-116, 8-121, 9-125, 10-130.

Bowling: James Anderson 12-5-23-4, Stuart Broad 16-6-44-4, Chris Woakes 10-2-24-2, Sam Curran 9-1-27-0.

Toss: England

Result: England won by an innings and 159 runs.

Series: England leads five-match series 2-0.

Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Marais Erasmus, South Africa.

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.