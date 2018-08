LONDON (AP) — Result Sunday at the end of the second test between England and India at Lord's on Day 4:

England 396-7 dec. (Chris Woakes 137 not out, Jonny Bairstow 93, Sam Curran 40; Hardik Pandya 3-66, Mohammed Shami 3-96) def. India 107 (Ravichandran Ashwin 29; James Anderson 5-20) and 130 (Ashwin 33 not out; Anderson 4-23, Stuart Broad 4-44) by an innings and 159 runs.