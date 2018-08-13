ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest on the PGA Championship, golf's final major of the year (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

The first two groups are done with their final rounds at the PGA Championship, and yes, there are good scoring opportunities available.

Chris Stroud and Cameron Smith each teed off early and buzzed through Bellerive at 4-under 66.

Tournament officials placed the tee box on the par-4 11th hole way up, at 294 yards, to make it drivable. Hideki Matsuyama drove to 18 feet and made the putt for eagle. He's at 3 under on his round with four holes left.

The leaders tee off Sunday afternoon.

Tiger Woods will try to make up a four-shot lead on Brooks Koepka, who is trying to become the fifth player in history to win the U.S. Open and PGA in the same year.

Adam Scott starts the day two shots behind Koepka.

___

9:55 a.m.

The final round of the final major of the year is buzzing with possibilities.

Brooks Koepka has a two-shot lead at the PGA Championship as he tries to become only the fifth player in history to win the U.S. Open and PGA Championship in the same year. Right behind is Adam Scott, who suddenly has a chance to turn his worst season into a great one.

Of the 11 players within four shots of the lead at Bellerive, the spotlight shines brightest on Tiger Woods. Coming off two straight rounds of 66, he is four shots behind with only five players in front of him.

Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm are in range of their first major.

Also at stake: It is the last day to qualify for the U.S. Ryder Cup team.