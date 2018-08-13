Toggle navigation
World
Politics
Economy
Society
Culture
Editorial
Opinion
Travel & Cuisine
New Immigrants
Sports & Entertainment
Environment
Food Safety & Health
Taiwan News Weekly Roundup
Photo of the Day
2018 SmartCitySummit
漢
En
Login
Stay logged in
Forget password?
Login
Not yet a member？
Register
忘記密碼
E-Mail
送出
返回
登入頁
密碼設定成功，請使用新密碼登入
|
Home
World
Swimmers take the plunge in St. Petersburg's Neva River
By
Deutsche Welle
2018/08/13 00:02
Updated : 2018-08-13 00:29 GMT+08:00
MOST POPULAR
China might provoke a crisis to take Taiwan’s smaller islands: U.S. expert
Top 10 taboos to watch out for during Taiwan's Ghost Month
Japanese becomes 5th language added to Taipei MRT
Chinese netizens mock doctored photo showing hovercraft attacking Taipei
Uyghur professor missing for 8 months, likely detained in Beijing
Tropical Storm Yagi swings north of Taiwan, Leepi forms
Taiwan’s Top 10 Airbnbs
Taiwanese cruise missile capable of striking China's coast now operational
New Taipei Sheraton hotel Wi-Fi screen posts flag of communist China next to Taiwan
Chinese man bypassed immigration at Taoyuan airport, entered Taiwan illegally