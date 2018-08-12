COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Spinner Akila Dananjaya took career-best bowling figures to help Sri Lanka thrash South Africa by 178 runs in the fifth and final cricket one-day international on Sunday.

However, South Africa won the five-match series 3-2.

Captain Angelo Mathews led Sri Lanka's batting with an unbeaten run-a-ball 97 to help his team to a challenging 299-8 after winning the toss.

Dananjaya took 6-29 to skittle the tourists for 121 with more than 25 overs left. It was South Africa's lowest score against Sri Lanka in one-day cricket.

Dananjaya bettered his previous best one-day bowling figures of 6-54 against India last year.

Captain Quinton de Kock made 54 off 57 for South Africa.