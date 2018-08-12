  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/08/12 23:10
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

EFL Cup
Tuesday's Matches

Nottingham Forest vs. Bury

Portsmouth vs. AFC Wimbledon

Yeovil vs. Aston Villa

Rotherham vs. Wigan

Cheltenham vs. Colchester

Swindon vs. Forest Green Rovers

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Charlton

Oldham vs. Derby

QPR vs. Peterborough

Carlisle vs. Blackburn

Millwall vs. Gillingham

Cambridge United vs. Newport County

Scunthorpe vs. Doncaster

Tranmere Rovers vs. Walsall

Preston vs. Morecambe

Exeter vs. Ipswich

Macclesfield Town vs. Bradford

Shrewsbury vs. Burton Albion

Norwich vs. Stevenage

Oxford United vs. Coventry

Blackpool vs. Barnsley

Southend vs. Brentford

Middlesbrough vs. Notts County

Port Vale vs. Lincoln City

Leeds vs. Bolton

Bristol Rovers vs. Crawley Town

Crewe vs. Fleetwood Town

Grimsby Town vs. Rochdale

Sheffield United vs. Hull

Bristol City vs. Plymouth

Wycombe vs. Northampton

Mansfield Town vs. Accrington Stanley

Reading vs. Birmingham

West Brom vs. Luton Town

English Premier League
Friday's Match

Man United 2, Leicester 1

Saturday's Matches

Newcastle 1, Tottenham 2

Fulham 0, Crystal Palace 2

Huddersfield 0, Chelsea 3

Bournemouth 2, Cardiff 0

Watford 2, Brighton 0

Wolverhampton 2, Everton 2

Sunday's Matches

Southampton 0, Burnley 0

Liverpool 4, West Ham 0

Arsenal vs. Man City

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Nottingham Forest 1, West Brom 1

Middlesbrough 3, Sheffield United 0

Saturday's Matches

Bolton 2, Bristol City 2

Norwich 3, West Brom 4

Swansea 1, Preston 0

Nottingham Forest 1, Reading 0

Blackburn 0, Millwall 0

QPR 1, Sheffield United 2

Aston Villa 3, Wigan 2

Rotherham 1, Ipswich 0

Stoke 1, Brentford 1

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Hull 1

Middlesbrough 1, Birmingham 0

Derby 1, Leeds 4

England League One
Saturday's Matches

Gillingham 3, Burton Albion 1

Charlton 2, Shrewsbury 1

Bradford 0, Barnsley 2

Luton Town 1, Sunderland 1

Plymouth 1, Southend 1

Rochdale 1, Peterborough 4

Blackpool 1, Portsmouth 2

Bristol Rovers 1, Accrington Stanley 2

AFC Wimbledon 0, Coventry 0

Scunthorpe 1, Walsall 1

Doncaster 3, Wycombe 0

Oxford United 0, Fleetwood Town 2

England League Two
Saturday's Matches

Crawley Town 1, Stevenage 3

Lincoln City 4, Swindon 1

Carlisle 2, Northampton 2

Forest Green Rovers 1, Oldham 1

Morecambe 0, Exeter 2

Yeovil 2, Mansfield Town 2

Newport County 1, Crewe 0

Colchester 2, Port Vale 0

Macclesfield Town 0, Grimsby Town 2

Cambridge United 3, Notts County 2

Tranmere Rovers 1, Cheltenham 0

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Bury 0