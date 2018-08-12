BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Matches
Nottingham Forest vs. Bury
Portsmouth vs. AFC Wimbledon
Yeovil vs. Aston Villa
Rotherham vs. Wigan
Cheltenham vs. Colchester
Swindon vs. Forest Green Rovers
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Charlton
Oldham vs. Derby
QPR vs. Peterborough
Carlisle vs. Blackburn
Millwall vs. Gillingham
Cambridge United vs. Newport County
Scunthorpe vs. Doncaster
Tranmere Rovers vs. Walsall
Preston vs. Morecambe
Exeter vs. Ipswich
Macclesfield Town vs. Bradford
Shrewsbury vs. Burton Albion
Norwich vs. Stevenage
Oxford United vs. Coventry
Blackpool vs. Barnsley
Southend vs. Brentford
Middlesbrough vs. Notts County
Port Vale vs. Lincoln City
Leeds vs. Bolton
Bristol Rovers vs. Crawley Town
Crewe vs. Fleetwood Town
Grimsby Town vs. Rochdale
Sheffield United vs. Hull
Bristol City vs. Plymouth
Wycombe vs. Northampton
Mansfield Town vs. Accrington Stanley
Reading vs. Birmingham
West Brom vs. Luton Town
|Friday's Match
Man United 2, Leicester 1
|Saturday's Matches
Newcastle 1, Tottenham 2
Fulham 0, Crystal Palace 2
Huddersfield 0, Chelsea 3
Bournemouth 2, Cardiff 0
Watford 2, Brighton 0
Wolverhampton 2, Everton 2
|Sunday's Matches
Southampton 0, Burnley 0
Liverpool 4, West Ham 0
Arsenal vs. Man City
|Tuesday's Matches
Nottingham Forest 1, West Brom 1
Middlesbrough 3, Sheffield United 0
|Saturday's Matches
Bolton 2, Bristol City 2
Norwich 3, West Brom 4
Swansea 1, Preston 0
Nottingham Forest 1, Reading 0
Blackburn 0, Millwall 0
QPR 1, Sheffield United 2
Aston Villa 3, Wigan 2
Rotherham 1, Ipswich 0
Stoke 1, Brentford 1
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Hull 1
Middlesbrough 1, Birmingham 0
Derby 1, Leeds 4
|Saturday's Matches
Gillingham 3, Burton Albion 1
Charlton 2, Shrewsbury 1
Bradford 0, Barnsley 2
Luton Town 1, Sunderland 1
Plymouth 1, Southend 1
Rochdale 1, Peterborough 4
Blackpool 1, Portsmouth 2
Bristol Rovers 1, Accrington Stanley 2
AFC Wimbledon 0, Coventry 0
Scunthorpe 1, Walsall 1
Doncaster 3, Wycombe 0
Oxford United 0, Fleetwood Town 2
|Saturday's Matches
Crawley Town 1, Stevenage 3
Lincoln City 4, Swindon 1
Carlisle 2, Northampton 2
Forest Green Rovers 1, Oldham 1
Morecambe 0, Exeter 2
Yeovil 2, Mansfield Town 2
Newport County 1, Crewe 0
Colchester 2, Port Vale 0
Macclesfield Town 0, Grimsby Town 2
Cambridge United 3, Notts County 2
Tranmere Rovers 1, Cheltenham 0
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Bury 0