HOUSTON (AP) — Donors pouring money into the November midterm elections are putting cash into races in places they never have before to help Democrats.

More than $1 billion raised so far nationally is helping finance battlegrounds that will likely decide control of Congress. But longshot Democratic candidates in historically invincible GOP districts are also seeing a big financial boost.

In Texas, 15 Democratic challengers running in Republican-held districts have so far raised at least $100,000. In 2014, only one cracked six figures.

The money in most races isn't changing the conventional wisdom about their chances but is giving campaigns viability.

Democrats would retake House control if they gain 23 seats in November, which many analysts see as an achievable goal. Their chances of gaining a Senate majority are viewed as smaller.