TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The boss of an eatery in Xizhi District, New Taipei City on Saturday (August 11) offered a meal to a local seven-year-old boy experiencing domestic violence and later reported the case to police, according to a Central News Agency report.

The boss of a local porridge store surnamed Tsai told CNA that when he was busy working at the eatery last night, he noticed that a child was standing in front of him watching him cook. After he looked at him more closely, he found that the child had bruises on his arms. After a while, the boy surnamed Wang walked to be near Tsai’s mother. Both Tsai and his mother thought Wang’s family were nearby, but the boy said in a quiet voice, “I’m by myself”when asked if he was with his family,



When Tsai’s mother asked Wang if he was hungry, the child said, “I’ve got no money,”the report said. Upon hearing that, the eatery owner immediately cooked a bowl of porridge with minced pork and corn for the child, who considerately said, “I’ll help you with the chores and then eat,” according to the report. Upon hearing such a heartwarming offer from the boy, Tsai’s mother told him to eat first.



Wang told Tsai that he experienced domestic violence at the hands of his mother’s male cohabitant surnamed Wu for three days in a row because he “had set a bad example for his younger brother,” the report said. The boy said he left home after 2 p.m. on Saturday and idled about in the streets until 8 p.m., during which time he had eaten nothing, according to the report. The boy said that at first his mother would stop Wu from committing domestic abuse, but later on she would just watch him getting beaten up and do nothing.



Immediately after receiving the report from the eatery owner around 9 p.m. last night, police dispatched personnel to investigate the case. They found big areas of bruises on the boy’s arms and back, and then proceeded to question the boy’s mother and Wu, both 25 years old, the report said. Wu confessed to police that he had used a broom to beat the boy.

Police said they will investigate the couple as domestic violence suspects, according to the report. The boy is currently in custody of New Taipei City’s Social Welfare Department.