WORLD SPORTS AT 1330 GMT

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — It's a tough start for Unai Emery as Arsenal manager with Manchester City opening its Premier League title defense at the Emirates Stadium. Liverpool, the league's biggest off-season spender, opens at home to West Ham. Burnley also plays Southampton. By Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. By 1800 GMT.

GLF--PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

ST. LOUIS — Brooks Koepka bullied rain-softened Bellerive on Saturday in the PGA Championship, ending up with a 4-under 66 and a two-shot lead over Adam Scott going into the final round of the final major of the year. By Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 700 words by 0000 GMT, photos.

ATH--EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

BERLIN — The European Athletics Championships close with 10 finals on the last day. World record holders Renaud Lavillenie of France and Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland are looking for their fourth golds in pole vault and hammer throw, respectively. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 450 words, photos. By 2100 GMT.

SOC--ENGLAND-WEEKEND WATCH

WOLVERHAMPTON, England — Of the Premier League newcomers, only Wolverhampton Wanderers collected a point in the opening round. So much is down to the man behind Cristiano Ronaldo's career. By Rob Harris. Moved: 819 words, photos.

SOC--BARCELONA-SEVILLA

TANGIER, Morocco — Barcelona and Sevilla kick off their season in the Spanish Super Cup final. UPCOMING: 300 words. By 2300 GMT.

SOC-FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Neymar is set to lead the attack for star-studded Paris Saint-Germain as the defending champion opens its campaign at home to Caen. Elsewhere, Lyon hosts Amiens and Bordeaux faces Strasbourg. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. By 2130 GMT.

SOC--GERMAN SUPERCUP

FRANKFURT, Germany — Bundesliga winner Bayern Munich visits cup champion Eintracht Frankfurt for the German Supercup, a curtain-raiser for the domestic season. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos. By 2100 GMT.

SWM--PAN PACS

TOKYO — They've added a new swimming event to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics — the 1,500 meter freestyle — and Katie Ledecky plans to be racing it. By STephen Wade. SENT: 699 words, photos.

TEN--TORONTO

TORONTO — Greek teen Stefanos Tsitsipas became the youngest player to beat four straight top-10 players in an event since the ATP World Tour was established in 1990, outlasting Kevin Anderson 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (7) on Saturday to reach the Rogers Cup final. Tsitsipas will celebrate his 20th birthday Sunday by facing top-ranked Rafael Nadal in a bid for his first tour title. SENT: 351 words, photos.

CRI--ENGLAND-INDIA

LONDON — James Anderson became the first player to take 100 test wickets at Lord's as England moved closer to victory by reducing India to 17-2 at lunch on Day 4 of the second test on Sunday. By Sam Johnston. SENT: 276 words, photos - will be updated.

CRI--SRI LANKA-SOUTH AFRICA

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka has won the toss and elected to bat first in the fifth and final one-day international against South Africa on Sunday. SENT: 131 words, photos - will be updated.

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

GLASGOW, Scotland — Slovakian cyclist Peter Sagan has started his quest for another jersey in the men's road race, while the men's gymnastics apparatus finals are among the other events on the closing day of the inaugural multi-sports European Championships. By Eric Willemsen. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. By 1600 GMT.

— RGL--AUSTRALIAN ROUNDUP — Roosters go top in NRL as Cronulla upsets Melbourne. SENT: 343 words.

— FBO--CFL-MANZIEL — Johnny Manziel better, but Alouettes stumble at end. SENT: 429 words, photos.

