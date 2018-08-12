CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The Latest on events marking the anniversary of violent white nationalist rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia (all times local):

Dozens of activists and residents have gathered at a Charlottesville city park to protest racism and to observe the one-year anniversary of a rally by white supremacist that turned deadly.

The Rev. Seth Wispelwey is a founder of a group of clergy and lay people called "Congregate C-ville" last year. The group came together in direct response to white nationalists who gathered in Charlottesville for a "Unite the Right" rally on Aug. 12, 2017.

On that day, white supremacists and counterprotesters clashed in the city streets before a car driven into a crowd struck and killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

Wispelway says the city's residents are still reeling from the violence that day, but he expressed hope that the anniversary can be a turning point.

A day after tensions between police and community activists nearly boiled over on the University of Virginia's campus, the city of Charlottesville plans to mark Sunday's anniversary of a deadly gathering of white supremacists with a rally against racial hatred. But 115 miles (185 kilometers) away in Washington, the principal organizer of last year's "Unite the Right" event will hold a "white civil rights rally," and police are preparing for counterprotesters.

Jason Kessler abandoned plans for a similar anniversary event in Charlottesville. His Washington permit application says he expects 100 to 400 people Sunday afternoon in Lafayette Park, near the White House.

But some leading figures in the white nationalist movement have said they won't attend or encouraged supporters to stay away. And the events likely will be dwarfed by counterprotests, for which permits also have been issued.