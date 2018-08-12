DIX HILLS, N.Y. (AP) — A street in New York's Long Island has been named for a teacher killed after helping shield students from the gunman in last winter's school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The street where Scott Beigel grew up in Dix Hills, New York, was dedicated as "Scott J. Beigel Way" on Saturday. Its original name was Hart Place.

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul says the new name speaks to "a powerful story to tell about a movement that started with his death" and those of 16 other people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14.

Hochul, a Democrat, was among about 50 people who attended Saturday's ceremony.

Beigel was a 35-year-old geography teacher and cross-country coach. He helped students enter a locked classroom to avoid the gunman.