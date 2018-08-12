RTI hosts event for Indonesian listeners

Taipei, Aug. 12 (CNA) Radio Taiwan International (RTI) on Sunday hosted an Indonesian listeners' meeting in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the launch of its Indonesian service.

The event attracted some 100 Indonesian listeners, with many providing Indonesian food.

Some of the listeners in traditional Indonesian costumes performed the traditional Poco-poco dance and others walked the catwalk showcasing their self-made traditional Indonesian costumes.

Robert James Bintaryo and Siswadi T. Sibero, the head and deputy head of Indonesian Economic and Trade Office to Taipei, also attended the event.

Bintaryo thanked RTI for serving as a bridge between Taiwan and Indonesia, saying that RTI transmits information about Taiwan to Indonesia and brings information from Indonesia to the many Indonesians in Taiwan.

He said holding the event was of great significance, with Indonesia's Independence Day on Aug. 17 approaching.

Given the close relations between Taiwan and Indonesia and the long history of RTI, the radio station will continue to play a vital role in facilitating communications between the two countries, said RTI President Shao Li-chung.

Shao also said RTI has rolled out an Indonesian language learning program catering to those interested in the language.