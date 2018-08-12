CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian court has sentenced five people, including the head of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, to life in prison on violence-related charges.

It's the latest of several life sentences for Mohammed Badie, who has also been sentenced to death in separate trials since his 2013 arrest. Charges have included inciting violence and planning attacks against the state.

The Cairo Criminal Court on Sunday sentenced four others to 10-15 years imprisonment on the same charges, related to the killing of seven people in 2013. The verdicts can be appealed.

The case is related to the violence that convulsed Egypt after the military overthrew President Mohammed Morsi, a senior Brotherhood figure, amid mass protests five years ago. In August 2013, security forces killed hundreds of people when they dispersed two pro-Brotherhood sit-ins.