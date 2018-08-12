Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, August 12, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;Couple of t-storms;29;24;SW;16;79%;70%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sun;40;32;Plenty of sunshine;40;32;WSW;13;48%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;36;22;Sunny and nice;36;22;W;25;31%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine and nice;31;23;Mostly sunny, nice;31;22;E;13;56%;2%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Warmer;26;16;Showers and t-storms;22;16;WSW;20;79%;85%;2

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy, p.m. rain;19;13;Periods of rain;17;11;S;19;79%;93%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and beautiful;36;21;Sunny and pleasant;36;21;S;14;14%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, breezy;19;7;Sunny and beautiful;24;11;SSE;11;42%;6%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;27;14;Plenty of sunshine;30;15;ENE;16;43%;0%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;31;23;Sunny and pleasant;32;22;NNW;19;38%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;15;8;Spotty showers;15;11;NNW;19;76%;91%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;44;28;Sunny and breezy;42;27;WNW;25;19%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;35;24;High clouds;34;24;SSW;17;56%;44%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;24;20;Cloudy with a shower;26;21;W;24;74%;88%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;27;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;SW;16;69%;66%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;29;24;Periods of sun;29;21;ENE;14;71%;71%;7

Beijing, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;A morning t-storm;31;24;E;8;78%;83%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;32;19;Sunny and very warm;33;20;SE;10;39%;5%;7

Berlin, Germany;Nice with some sun;26;15;Periods of sun, warm;30;17;WSW;11;33%;62%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Spotty showers;18;9;Clouds and sun;18;8;ESE;11;68%;44%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;30;10;Sunny and nice;30;12;E;8;27%;2%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun, nice;29;17;Mostly sunny;32;19;SE;16;53%;14%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;26;17;Showers and t-storms;21;16;WSW;15;78%;85%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;32;15;Mostly sunny;32;16;S;7;50%;0%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, warmer;31;18;A t-storm around;33;19;SSE;10;39%;45%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;18;13;A shower in the p.m.;18;11;SW;10;76%;80%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Nice with some sun;30;17;Couple of t-storms;29;16;NW;7;33%;60%;11

Busan, South Korea;Showers and t-storms;31;26;Mostly cloudy;34;27;NW;9;67%;28%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;37;24;Sunny and very warm;37;24;N;12;33%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;A little rain;15;9;Partly sunny;14;6;WSW;12;56%;11%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;28;20;A shower or t-storm;27;20;ESE;6;65%;67%;12

Chennai, India;Cloudy;35;27;Remaining cloudy;34;26;SW;17;60%;63%;4

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;29;20;Mostly sunny;30;22;S;9;55%;6%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly cloudy;30;26;Brief a.m. showers;29;26;WSW;16;80%;94%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;19;13;Mostly cloudy;21;16;ESE;14;73%;72%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;29;25;Clouds and sun;29;25;SSW;6;66%;24%;5

Dallas, United States;Showers and t-storms;29;23;Showers and t-storms;30;23;SSE;14;76%;84%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;29;20;Humid with some sun;29;20;S;17;77%;27%;8

Delhi, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;27;A t-storm in spots;33;28;S;8;76%;64%;11

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;32;15;Partly sunny;32;16;ESE;10;31%;13%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;34;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;SE;11;74%;73%;6

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy and very warm;36;20;Not as warm;29;22;SE;10;70%;44%;9

Dublin, Ireland;A shower;19;13;A shower in places;21;13;WSW;18;72%;64%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Warm with some sun;37;19;Mostly sunny, nice;34;19;NE;10;29%;2%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;27;21;Partly sunny;29;21;WSW;17;68%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;27;Hot with high clouds;36;28;SW;10;66%;37%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;25;11;Sunny and pleasant;25;11;NE;13;38%;1%;8

Havana, Cuba;Partial sunshine;31;23;Partly sunny;32;24;ENE;11;65%;39%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Thundershowers;18;11;Thundershowers;20;10;WNW;24;60%;64%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A thunderstorm;31;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;SW;20;79%;57%;5

Hong Kong, China;Periods of rain;30;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;E;17;78%;68%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;32;24;Showers around;31;24;NE;23;59%;64%;12

Hyderabad, India;Showers, some heavy;25;22;Rain and drizzle;27;22;W;16;78%;90%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, humid;35;26;A morning t-storm;32;25;ESE;17;75%;83%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning sunny, nice;28;21;Mostly sunny;29;22;ENE;19;50%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Variable clouds;32;24;A t-storm around;34;24;E;10;60%;51%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Decreasing clouds;37;31;Sunny and nice;37;30;N;16;52%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun, nice;21;9;Some sun, pleasant;25;10;NNE;12;45%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;41;17;Sunny and hot;36;17;N;9;16%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Periods of sun;31;27;Clearing;32;27;SSW;16;67%;27%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;27;21;Heavy thunderstorms;27;21;SE;9;89%;96%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Showers and t-storms;36;27;Couple of t-storms;37;27;SSW;18;39%;65%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sun and some clouds;27;13;Partial sunshine;28;17;SSE;9;45%;3%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A t-storm in spots;32;26;NE;18;63%;71%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;29;21;Couple of t-storms;30;21;W;11;61%;70%;3

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;27;A p.m. t-storm;33;27;S;9;78%;66%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Sun and clouds;34;25;Clouds and sun, warm;35;25;E;9;64%;33%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Spotty showers;13;-1;A shower;14;-1;W;11;39%;74%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Showers and t-storms;29;24;Couple of t-storms;27;24;WSW;15;82%;84%;3

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;18;15;Turning sunny;18;15;S;15;72%;27%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;28;19;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;NNW;17;59%;0%;9

London, United Kingdom;Afternoon rain;19;15;A t-shower possible;22;14;WNW;17;70%;60%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;31;19;Mostly sunny;30;19;SSW;10;59%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;26;20;Nice with some sun;25;19;SW;10;77%;18%;8

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny and hot;36;20;Sunny and very warm;35;20;N;7;34%;11%;9

Male, Maldives;High clouds;31;28;A shower in the a.m.;30;28;SSW;17;74%;100%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Spotty showers;32;23;Spotty showers;32;24;E;6;76%;75%;8

Manila, Philippines;Rain;28;26;Cloudy with showers;28;26;SW;11;84%;98%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;13;10;Mostly cloudy;14;8;NW;16;68%;27%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;22;14;A p.m. t-storm;23;12;SSE;8;47%;80%;14

Miami, United States;A shower or two;31;25;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SSE;12;68%;64%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Not as warm;22;12;Partly sunny;24;14;WSW;13;42%;64%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sun and clouds;27;24;Nice with some sun;28;24;SSW;20;72%;63%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;18;10;Clouding up;19;11;NW;10;74%;69%;4

Montreal, Canada;Brilliant sunshine;29;19;Partly sunny;30;21;ENE;2;60%;19%;6

Moscow, Russia;Warm with some sun;28;13;Not as warm;22;13;W;19;43%;18%;4

Mumbai, India;A downpour;29;26;Spotty showers;31;27;WSW;25;80%;92%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;24;10;Partly sunny;24;12;SE;13;56%;44%;10

New York, United States;Couple of t-storms;28;22;Couple of t-storms;27;22;SSE;9;82%;83%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;37;24;Sunny and hot;37;23;WNW;14;32%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Showers around;20;10;Spotty showers;16;9;NNW;7;89%;85%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or t-storm;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;WSW;11;60%;66%;9

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;18;8;Clouds and sun;21;10;SSW;8;53%;3%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;29;17;Partly sunny;30;19;E;9;61%;11%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A little p.m. rain;28;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;E;8;78%;70%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;31;25;Showers and t-storms;30;24;NW;9;85%;87%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;32;24;Mostly sunny;33;23;ENE;10;67%;10%;12

Paris, France;Partly sunny, warmer;30;17;Showers and t-storms;23;15;WNW;15;67%;66%;4

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;21;10;Plenty of sunshine;22;14;NW;27;53%;98%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower or two;31;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;SW;19;72%;55%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;More sun than clouds;30;20;Partly sunny, nice;29;20;SE;25;72%;34%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;35;24;A t-storm in spots;35;23;ESE;10;42%;49%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;28;14;A t-storm around;32;17;W;10;34%;76%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Thundershower;33;24;Showers and t-storms;31;25;E;8;76%;82%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;24;10;An afternoon shower;23;11;ENE;15;48%;57%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine;29;20;Mostly sunny, nice;28;18;WNW;12;69%;0%;10

Recife, Brazil;Sunny intervals;28;23;Spotty showers;29;22;ESE;12;70%;82%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;13;8;Becoming cloudy;14;8;ESE;18;67%;19%;3

Riga, Latvia;Breezy with some sun;20;15;Periods of sun;22;14;E;15;55%;44%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun;22;18;Low clouds breaking;22;16;NW;12;71%;8%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;43;28;Plenty of sunshine;42;27;N;21;9%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;33;19;Sunny and pleasant;32;20;SSW;12;53%;12%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Not as warm;18;14;Partly sunny;20;14;W;19;68%;44%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;20;13;Partly cloudy;19;13;WSW;18;78%;25%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;27;19;Showers and t-storms;27;19;ENE;10;69%;69%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny, breezy;31;26;A shower or two;30;26;ESE;22;74%;80%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;ENE;8;87%;82%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Afternoon showers;26;14;Afternoon showers;25;15;WSW;11;60%;68%;14

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;17;5;Partly sunny;15;4;S;6;65%;4%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm in spots;29;23;N;11;78%;79%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partial sunshine;28;15;Nice with sunshine;26;14;NNW;13;56%;0%;9

Seattle, United States;Decreasing clouds;24;14;Mostly sunny;27;16;NNE;11;61%;2%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun, warm;35;26;Mostly cloudy;36;27;NNW;7;59%;43%;5

Shanghai, China;Periods of rain;28;26;Showers around;33;27;SE;31;79%;86%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Decreasing clouds;33;28;A t-storm around;32;28;SSE;16;70%;48%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and beautiful;27;14;Sunny and beautiful;28;14;SSE;9;54%;2%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;26;A passing shower;30;26;E;20;67%;66%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;A bit of rain;18;11;Partly sunny;21;10;SW;12;55%;11%;4

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and cooler;17;9;Mostly sunny;20;9;WSW;20;44%;1%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;33;27;A t-storm around;35;27;ESE;12;64%;72%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Thundershowers;19;14;Thundershowers;20;13;WNW;23;64%;64%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Not as hot;33;19;Plenty of sunshine;35;21;SE;10;29%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;23;16;Partly sunny, warmer;28;16;NNW;17;53%;16%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;37;26;Sunny and very warm;38;27;ESE;12;18%;1%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;32;26;Sunshine, pleasant;31;25;SW;16;52%;1%;11

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;35;22;Mostly sunny and hot;36;21;E;8;43%;2%;8

Tokyo, Japan;A shower or t-storm;30;26;A shower or t-storm;32;26;SSW;14;76%;81%;5

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;26;21;Partly sunny, humid;26;21;NE;11;76%;44%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine, pleasant;31;25;Sunny and pleasant;32;27;ESE;15;58%;9%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;33;24;Clouds and sun, warm;35;23;SSW;13;54%;2%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Couple of t-storms;23;11;Nice with sunshine;25;13;ESE;12;57%;32%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Showers around;23;15;Sunny;28;18;N;8;57%;2%;6

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun, nice;29;17;Sunshine and warm;32;20;S;9;46%;26%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;29;25;A t-storm or two;28;24;SSW;8;82%;92%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunny intervals;21;12;A little a.m. rain;22;14;ENE;10;61%;62%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Some sun, pleasant;23;14;Mostly sunny, warmer;29;18;SSE;13;51%;7%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;13;10;Some brightening;13;9;NE;23;74%;51%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;29;26;Cloudy with t-storms;28;26;SW;13;81%;98%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, nice;32;14;Mostly sunny, nice;30;16;NE;9;42%;5%;9

