Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, August 12, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;85;75;Couple of t-storms;84;75;SW;10;79%;70%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sun;104;89;Plenty of sunshine;104;89;WSW;8;48%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;97;71;Sunny and nice;97;71;W;15;31%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine and nice;87;74;Mostly sunny, nice;87;71;E;8;56%;2%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Warmer;78;61;Showers and t-storms;71;60;WSW;12;79%;85%;2

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy, p.m. rain;65;55;Periods of rain;62;51;S;12;79%;93%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and beautiful;96;70;Sunny and pleasant;97;70;S;8;14%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, breezy;66;44;Sunny and beautiful;75;52;SSE;7;42%;6%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;81;57;Plenty of sunshine;85;59;ENE;10;43%;0%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;88;73;Sunny and pleasant;90;72;NNW;12;38%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;60;46;Spotty showers;59;52;NNW;12;76%;91%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;111;82;Sunny and breezy;108;81;WNW;16;19%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;95;76;High clouds;93;76;SSW;10;56%;44%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;76;68;Cloudy with a shower;78;69;W;15;74%;88%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;80;A stray thunderstorm;91;79;SW;10;69%;66%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;85;75;Periods of sun;85;70;ENE;9;71%;71%;7

Beijing, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;75;A morning t-storm;88;75;E;5;78%;83%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;89;66;Sunny and very warm;92;68;SE;6;39%;5%;7

Berlin, Germany;Nice with some sun;78;58;Periods of sun, warm;87;63;WSW;7;33%;62%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Spotty showers;64;48;Clouds and sun;65;47;ESE;7;68%;44%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;86;50;Sunny and nice;87;53;E;5;27%;2%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun, nice;84;63;Mostly sunny;89;66;SE;10;53%;14%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;80;63;Showers and t-storms;70;60;WSW;9;78%;85%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;89;60;Mostly sunny;90;60;S;4;50%;0%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, warmer;88;65;A t-storm around;92;66;SSE;6;39%;45%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;64;55;A shower in the p.m.;65;52;SW;6;76%;80%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Nice with some sun;86;62;Couple of t-storms;85;61;NW;5;33%;60%;11

Busan, South Korea;Showers and t-storms;88;79;Mostly cloudy;93;80;NW;5;67%;28%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;99;76;Sunny and very warm;98;75;N;8;33%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;A little rain;59;49;Partly sunny;57;43;WSW;8;56%;11%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;82;68;A shower or t-storm;81;68;ESE;4;65%;67%;12

Chennai, India;Cloudy;95;81;Remaining cloudy;94;79;SW;11;60%;63%;4

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;84;69;Mostly sunny;86;71;S;6;55%;6%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly cloudy;86;79;Brief a.m. showers;84;78;WSW;10;80%;94%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;65;56;Mostly cloudy;71;60;ESE;9;73%;72%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;85;77;Clouds and sun;84;77;SSW;3;66%;24%;5

Dallas, United States;Showers and t-storms;83;74;Showers and t-storms;87;74;SSE;9;76%;84%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;84;68;Humid with some sun;84;69;S;11;77%;27%;8

Delhi, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;81;A t-storm in spots;92;82;S;5;76%;64%;11

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;90;59;Partly sunny;90;61;ESE;6;31%;13%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;93;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;80;SE;7;74%;73%;6

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy and very warm;96;69;Not as warm;84;71;SE;6;70%;44%;9

Dublin, Ireland;A shower;67;55;A shower in places;69;56;WSW;11;72%;64%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Warm with some sun;99;66;Mostly sunny, nice;93;66;NE;6;29%;2%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;81;70;Partly sunny;84;69;WSW;10;68%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;81;Hot with high clouds;96;82;SW;6;66%;37%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;77;52;Sunny and pleasant;77;53;NE;8;38%;1%;8

Havana, Cuba;Partial sunshine;88;73;Partly sunny;90;75;ENE;7;65%;39%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Thundershowers;65;52;Thundershowers;68;50;WNW;15;60%;64%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A thunderstorm;88;75;A t-storm in spots;90;75;SW;13;79%;57%;5

Hong Kong, China;Periods of rain;87;81;A t-storm in spots;89;81;E;11;78%;68%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;89;76;Showers around;89;75;NE;14;59%;64%;12

Hyderabad, India;Showers, some heavy;77;71;Rain and drizzle;80;72;W;10;78%;90%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, humid;94;78;A morning t-storm;90;76;ESE;10;75%;83%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning sunny, nice;83;70;Mostly sunny;83;72;ENE;12;50%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Variable clouds;90;76;A t-storm around;93;76;E;6;60%;51%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Decreasing clouds;99;89;Sunny and nice;99;86;N;10;52%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun, nice;70;48;Some sun, pleasant;76;49;NNE;7;45%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;106;62;Sunny and hot;97;62;N;5;16%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Periods of sun;87;80;Clearing;90;80;SSW;10;67%;27%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;81;69;Heavy thunderstorms;80;69;SE;5;89%;96%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Showers and t-storms;97;81;Couple of t-storms;99;81;SSW;11;39%;65%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sun and some clouds;80;55;Partial sunshine;83;62;SSE;5;45%;3%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;91;80;A t-storm in spots;89;79;NE;11;63%;71%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;85;70;Couple of t-storms;86;70;W;7;61%;70%;3

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;81;A p.m. t-storm;92;81;S;6;78%;66%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Sun and clouds;94;76;Clouds and sun, warm;95;78;E;6;64%;33%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Spotty showers;56;30;A shower;57;30;W;7;39%;74%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Showers and t-storms;84;75;Couple of t-storms;81;76;WSW;9;82%;84%;3

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;65;58;Turning sunny;65;58;S;10;72%;27%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;82;65;Mostly sunny, nice;79;63;NNW;10;59%;0%;9

London, United Kingdom;Afternoon rain;67;58;A t-shower possible;72;57;WNW;10;70%;60%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;88;66;Mostly sunny;86;66;SSW;6;59%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;78;68;Nice with some sun;77;66;SW;6;77%;18%;8

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny and hot;96;68;Sunny and very warm;95;67;N;4;34%;11%;9

Male, Maldives;High clouds;87;82;A shower in the a.m.;86;82;SSW;11;74%;100%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Spotty showers;89;73;Spotty showers;89;75;E;4;76%;75%;8

Manila, Philippines;Rain;83;78;Cloudy with showers;83;79;SW;7;84%;98%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;56;50;Mostly cloudy;58;47;NW;10;68%;27%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;71;57;A p.m. t-storm;74;54;SSE;5;47%;80%;14

Miami, United States;A shower or two;88;78;A t-storm in spots;90;79;SSE;7;68%;64%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Not as warm;72;53;Partly sunny;76;58;WSW;8;42%;64%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sun and clouds;81;75;Nice with some sun;82;75;SSW;12;72%;63%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;64;51;Clouding up;66;52;NW;6;74%;69%;4

Montreal, Canada;Brilliant sunshine;84;67;Partly sunny;85;69;ENE;1;60%;19%;6

Moscow, Russia;Warm with some sun;82;56;Not as warm;71;56;W;12;43%;18%;4

Mumbai, India;A downpour;85;80;Spotty showers;87;81;WSW;15;80%;92%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;76;50;Partly sunny;74;53;SE;8;56%;44%;10

New York, United States;Couple of t-storms;82;72;Couple of t-storms;81;71;SSE;6;82%;83%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;99;75;Sunny and hot;98;73;WNW;9;32%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Showers around;68;49;Spotty showers;61;48;NNW;4;89%;85%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or t-storm;90;79;A p.m. t-storm;93;79;WSW;7;60%;66%;9

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;64;47;Clouds and sun;70;50;SSW;5;53%;3%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;85;63;Partly sunny;85;67;E;6;61%;11%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A little p.m. rain;83;76;A t-storm in spots;83;75;E;5;78%;70%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;88;78;Showers and t-storms;86;75;NW;6;85%;87%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;89;75;Mostly sunny;92;74;ENE;6;67%;10%;12

Paris, France;Partly sunny, warmer;86;63;Showers and t-storms;74;59;WNW;9;67%;66%;4

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;70;50;Plenty of sunshine;71;57;NW;17;53%;98%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower or two;88;77;A t-storm in spots;89;78;SW;12;72%;55%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;More sun than clouds;86;68;Partly sunny, nice;85;68;SE;16;72%;34%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;95;75;A t-storm in spots;95;73;ESE;6;42%;49%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;82;57;A t-storm around;90;63;W;6;34%;76%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Thundershower;92;75;Showers and t-storms;89;77;E;5;76%;82%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;76;50;An afternoon shower;74;51;ENE;10;48%;57%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine;84;68;Mostly sunny, nice;82;64;WNW;7;69%;0%;10

Recife, Brazil;Sunny intervals;83;73;Spotty showers;83;72;ESE;8;70%;82%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;56;47;Becoming cloudy;56;47;ESE;11;67%;19%;3

Riga, Latvia;Breezy with some sun;68;59;Periods of sun;72;58;E;9;55%;44%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun;72;64;Low clouds breaking;72;61;NW;7;71%;8%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;110;82;Plenty of sunshine;108;81;N;13;9%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;92;66;Sunny and pleasant;90;69;SSW;7;53%;12%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Not as warm;65;57;Partly sunny;69;57;W;12;68%;44%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;68;55;Partly cloudy;66;55;WSW;11;78%;25%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;80;65;Showers and t-storms;80;66;ENE;6;69%;69%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny, breezy;88;78;A shower or two;85;79;ESE;14;74%;80%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;78;66;A p.m. t-storm;77;66;ENE;5;87%;82%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Afternoon showers;78;57;Afternoon showers;77;59;WSW;7;60%;68%;14

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;62;41;Partly sunny;58;39;S;3;65%;4%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;86;74;A t-storm in spots;85;73;N;7;78%;79%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partial sunshine;82;60;Nice with sunshine;78;58;NNW;8;56%;0%;9

Seattle, United States;Decreasing clouds;76;57;Mostly sunny;81;60;NNE;7;61%;2%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun, warm;95;78;Mostly cloudy;97;80;NNW;4;59%;43%;5

Shanghai, China;Periods of rain;83;79;Showers around;91;81;SE;20;79%;86%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Decreasing clouds;91;82;A t-storm around;90;83;SSE;10;70%;48%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and beautiful;80;57;Sunny and beautiful;83;57;SSE;5;54%;2%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;87;79;A passing shower;87;78;E;12;67%;66%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;A bit of rain;64;51;Partly sunny;70;51;SW;7;55%;11%;4

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and cooler;62;48;Mostly sunny;67;48;WSW;12;44%;1%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;92;80;A t-storm around;94;81;ESE;7;64%;72%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Thundershowers;66;57;Thundershowers;68;55;WNW;14;64%;64%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Not as hot;91;66;Plenty of sunshine;94;70;SE;6;29%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;73;62;Partly sunny, warmer;82;62;NNW;11;53%;16%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;99;79;Sunny and very warm;100;81;ESE;7;18%;1%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;90;78;Sunshine, pleasant;88;77;SW;10;52%;1%;11

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;94;71;Mostly sunny and hot;96;69;E;5;43%;2%;8

Tokyo, Japan;A shower or t-storm;86;79;A shower or t-storm;90;79;SSW;9;76%;81%;5

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;80;69;Partly sunny, humid;79;69;NE;7;76%;44%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine, pleasant;88;78;Sunny and pleasant;90;80;ESE;10;58%;9%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;91;75;Clouds and sun, warm;94;74;SSW;8;54%;2%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Couple of t-storms;73;52;Nice with sunshine;78;55;ESE;7;57%;32%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Showers around;73;59;Sunny;82;65;N;5;57%;2%;6

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun, nice;84;62;Sunshine and warm;89;67;S;6;46%;26%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;84;77;A t-storm or two;82;76;SSW;5;82%;92%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunny intervals;69;54;A little a.m. rain;72;56;ENE;6;61%;62%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Some sun, pleasant;74;57;Mostly sunny, warmer;84;65;SSE;8;51%;7%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;55;50;Some brightening;56;48;NE;14;74%;51%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;83;78;Cloudy with t-storms;83;78;SW;8;81%;98%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, nice;90;58;Mostly sunny, nice;85;60;NE;5;42%;5%;9

