Taipei, Aug. 12 (CNA) Sixty-eight people were arrested and party drugs were seized during a drug raid at a pub in Yunlin County on Saturday night, county police said Sunday.

Based on data showing that police often found possession and use of drugs at a Dounan pub in random inspections, Yunlin County authorities suspected it was providing drugs for customers and launched an investigation into the establishment.

During a raid Saturday night, police arrested 68 people, including the pub owner surnamed Chen and 54 foreign nationals, many of whom were migrant workers, according to police.

They also seized 1.18 grams of ketamine, nine cigarettes with ketamine, and 19 packets of drugs weighing a total of 98.3 grams.

The 68 suspects have been referred to the Yunlin District Prosecutors Office for further investigation.