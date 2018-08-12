TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—People attending the three-day Sounds from the River event on August 18 will be able to enjoy beer, music and the fireworks display at the same time.

Sounds from the River is a Taipei City organized event to celebrate Chinese Valentine's Day, which falls on the seventh day of the seventh month of the lunar calendar. The event will take place at Yenping Riverside Park (Dadaocheng Wharf) from August 17 to August 19.

Besides the free concert that will last for three days, the city government will also organize a beer and fine food zone made up by food trucks selling beer, cold drinks, fresh fruit, pizza, hamburgers, and Cuban sandwiches.

In addition, there will be a fireworks display and water curtain show from 8:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on August 18. A ETtoday report citing the city’s Department of Information and Tourism said that the fireworks display will be shortened from 600 seconds to 320 seconds this year to reduce the impact of the fireworks on the environment, but it will be the first time to hold the fireworks display in conjunction with a water curtain show.

