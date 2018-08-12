  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Pic that made Taiwan's 'Uncle Pokémon' famous 

First known photograph of Taiwan's famous 'Uncle Pokémon' 

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/12 15:58
"Uncle Pokemon." (Photo by Reddit user readball)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- On May 11, Reddit user "readball," a 40-year-old Taiwanese-European IT specialist, posted this image of an elderly man on a bicycle in Taiwan with six smart phones all rigged to play Pokémon GO, soon becoming a viral hit with 75,000 upvotes on the social media platform.

However, "Uncle Pokemon," as he became known, became just as elusive prey as the as the rare Pokémon he hunts. In June, Taiwanese gaming news channel EXP.GG finally tracked him down by camping out at his usual hunting ground in a Taipei park and interviewed him.

His real identity is Chen San-yuan (陳三元) and he is a 70-year-old retired Feng Shui master, reported the BBC. Chen says he first got turned on to the game by his grandson and he quickly fell in love with the game, spending up to 20 hours a day and five to six days a week until his phone's battery would become exhausted. 

His solution was to buy more phones and Chen told the BBC that he has spent over NT$40,000 on playing the game. He uses a mobile charger to keep his phones juiced up and he has now managed to mount nine smart phones to his bicycle, and added to the two he holds in his hand he now has 11 phones to play with.

In the interview with EXP.GG, Chen said he actually has three more phones with the game installed, but he will not add a new phone to his bike until it has accumulated 30 points. Chen says playing the game helps him make friends and stave off Alzheimer's disease. 


Chen playing with six phones. (Photo posted by Reddit user readball)
