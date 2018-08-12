  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/08/12 12:33
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 99 390 99 137 .351
JMartinez Bos 112 431 87 143 .332
Altuve Hou 104 407 64 134 .329
MMachado Bal 96 365 48 115 .315
Trout LAA 109 372 82 115 .309
Simmons LAA 106 399 56 122 .306
Segura Sea 110 452 78 138 .305
MDuffy TB 97 382 41 115 .301
Benintendi Bos 112 432 84 130 .301
MSmith TB 106 331 44 99 .299
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 37; KDavis, Oakland, 34; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 34; Gallo, Texas, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; NCruz, Seattle, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Stanton, New York, 29; Betts, Boston, 27; Judge, New York, 26.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 104; KDavis, Oakland, 92; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 84; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 81; NCruz, Seattle, 75; Haniger, Seattle, 75; Stanton, New York, 75; Lindor, Cleveland, 74; Bregman, Houston, 72; Bogaerts, Boston, 72.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 15-5; Porcello, Boston, 14-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 14-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 13-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 13-6; Morton, Houston, 12-3; Price, Boston, 12-6; Bauer, Cleveland, 12-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-7; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3.