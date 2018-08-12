Earthquakes-Rapids, Sums

|San Jose
First half_1, Colorado, Smith, 3 (Acosta), 24th minute.
Second half_2, San Jose, Eriksson, 4 (penalty kick), 58th. 3, Colorado, Boateng, 1, 94th.
Goalies_San Jose, Andrew Tarbell; Colorado, Tim Howard.
Yellow Cards_McBean, Colorado, 44th; Ford, Colorado, 69th; Fernandes, San Jose, 87th; Serna, Colorado, 89th; Cummings, San Jose, 89th.
Red Cards_Salinas, San Jose, 88th.
Referee— Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Chris Elliott. 4th Official_Joseph Dickerson.
A_15,383 (18,061)
|Lineups
San Jose_Andrew Tarbell; Harold Cummings, Guram Kashia, Nick Lima; Luis Fernandes, Anibal Godoy, Jahmir Hyka (Chris Wondolowski, 67th), Valeri Qazaishvili (Florian Jungwirth, 89th), Shea Salinas; Magnus Eriksson (Christopher Wehan, 74th), Danny Hoesen.
Colorado_Tim Howard; Nana Boateng, Edgar Castillo, Kortne Ford, Marlon Hairston (Niki Jackson, 73rd), Tommy Smith; Kellyn Acosta, Enzo Martinez (Dillon Serna, 28th), Sam Nicholson, Jack Price; Jack McBean (Shkelzen Gashi, 62nd).