Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Boston
|000
|031
|001—5
|9
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|1
Price, Thornburg (7), Brasier (8), M.Barnes (9) and Sandy Leon; Yacabonis, Gilmartin (5), M.Castro (8) and Austin Wynns. W_Price 12-6. L_Yacabonis 0-1. HRs_Boston, Bradley Jr. 2 (11), Nunez (7).
___
|Texas
|001
|000
|200—3
|8
|0
|New York
|200
|001
|20x—5
|8
|0
Hutchison, Springs (6), C.Martin (7), Claudio (8) and Chirinos; Lynn, Robertson (6), Britton (7), Betances (7), Chapman (9) and Higashioka. W_Betances 3-3. L_C.Martin 1-3. Sv_Chapman (30). HRs_New York, Andujar (17), Stanton (29).
___
|Tampa Bay
|110
|000
|001—3
|10
|0
|Toronto
|000
|010
|000—1
|5
|1
Stanek, Castillo (2), Schultz (5), Wood (7), Alvarado (8), Romo (9) and Sucre; Gaviglio, J.Garcia (6), Petricka (7), Clippard (8), Tepera (9) and R.Martin. W_Castillo 3-2. L_Gaviglio 2-5. Sv_Romo (15). HRs_Toronto, Diaz (15).
___
|Minnesota
|001
|021
|000—4
|9
|0
|Detroit
|010
|000
|002—3
|9
|0
Gibson, May (8), Hildenberger (9) and Wilson; Liriano, McAllister (6), Alcantara (7), Coleman (8), Farmer (9) and McCann. W_Gibson 6-9. L_Liriano 3-7. Sv_Hildenberger (1). HRs_Minnesota, Austin (1). Detroit, Goodrum (12).
___
|Cleveland
|000
|012
|000—3
|9
|0
|Chicago
|001
|000
|000—1
|3
|3
Bauer, Hand (7), C.Allen (9) and R.Perez; Shields, Avilan (8), J.Gomez (8) and Narvaez. W_Bauer 12-6. L_Shields 4-14. Sv_C.Allen (22). HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (34), Brantley (13). Chicago, Moncada (15).
___
|Seattle
|000
|300
|000—3
|10
|0
|Houston
|020
|000
|000—2
|5
|1
LeBlanc, Vincent (6), Duke (7), Warren (7), Colome (8), Diaz (9) and Herrmann, Zunino; Morton, Sipp (7), J.Smith (7), Osuna (8), Rondon (9) and Stassi, Maldonado. W_LeBlanc 7-2. L_Morton 12-3. Sv_Diaz (45).
___
|Boston
|000
|111
|021—6
|7
|0
|Baltimore
|011
|001
|001—4
|7
|0
Velazquez, Workman (3), Pomeranz (4), Hembree (6), Kelly (7), Cuevas (8), Kimbrel (9) and Butler, Sandy Leon; Y.Ramirez, Carroll (6), Wright Jr. (7), Fry (8) and Joseph, Austin Wynns. W_Kelly 4-0. L_Wright Jr. 3-1. Sv_Kimbrel (34). HRs_Boston, Martinez 2 (37). Baltimore, Rickard (7), Mancini (17).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|St. Louis
|004
|002
|002—8
|11
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|020
|010—3
|5
|0
Flaherty, Hudson (8), Hicks (8) and Molina; D.Duffy, McCarthy (6), Flynn (7) and S.Perez. W_Flaherty 6-6. L_D.Duffy 7-11. Sv_Hicks (3). HRs_St. Louis, Martinez (14), Bader (8). Kansas City, Escobar (4).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|201
|600
|000—9
|13
|0
|Chicago
|001
|000
|012—4
|11
|1
Roark, Suero (8) and Wieters; Lester, De La Rosa (4), Montgomery (6), Chatwood (7) and Contreras, Caratini. W_Roark 7-12. L_Lester 12-5. HRs_Washington, Zimmerman 2 (9), Murphy (5).
___
|Arizona
|000
|200
|010—3
|7
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|200
|04x—6
|9
|0
Ray, Ziegler (6), Chafin (7), Bradley (7), McFarland (8) and Mathis, J.Murphy; Harvey, D.Hernandez (8), Garrett (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Casali. W_Garrett 1-2. L_Bradley 3-4. Sv_R.Iglesias (23). HRs_Arizona, Peralta (20), Escobar (1).
___
|Milwaukee
|100
|000
|030—4
|7
|1
|Atlanta
|100
|100
|000—2
|7
|1
Miley, Burnes (7), Hader (8) and Kratz; Teheran, Brach (7), Biddle (8), Winkler (8), L.Jackson (9) and Suzuki. W_Burnes 3-0. L_Biddle 3-1. Sv_Hader (9). HRs_Atlanta, Acuna (14).
___
|New York
|000
|300
|000
|00—3
|6
|0
|Miami
|000
|210
|000
|01—4
|11
|0
Oswalt, Wahl (7), Sewald (8), Bashlor (9), Rhame (11) and Mesoraco; Straily, J.Garcia (5), E.Hernandez (6), Guerrero (7), Conley (8), Steckenrider (9), Rucinski (10), Guerra (11) and Realmuto. W_Guerra 1-0. L_Rhame 0-2.
___
|Los Angeles
|110
|000
|000—2
|6
|1
|Colorado
|000
|000
|003—3
|6
|0
Buehler, Ferguson (8), Alexander (9), Chargois (9) and A.Barnes; Freeland, Oh (8), B.Shaw (9) and Iannetta. W_B.Shaw 4-5. L_Chargois 2-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Puig (15). Colorado, McMahon (4).