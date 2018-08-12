Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Boston 000 031 001—5 9 0 Baltimore 000 000 000—0 5 1

Price, Thornburg (7), Brasier (8), M.Barnes (9) and Sandy Leon; Yacabonis, Gilmartin (5), M.Castro (8) and Austin Wynns. W_Price 12-6. L_Yacabonis 0-1. HRs_Boston, Bradley Jr. 2 (11), Nunez (7).

___

Texas 001 000 200—3 8 0 New York 200 001 20x—5 8 0

Hutchison, Springs (6), C.Martin (7), Claudio (8) and Chirinos; Lynn, Robertson (6), Britton (7), Betances (7), Chapman (9) and Higashioka. W_Betances 3-3. L_C.Martin 1-3. Sv_Chapman (30). HRs_New York, Andujar (17), Stanton (29).

___

Tampa Bay 110 000 001—3 10 0 Toronto 000 010 000—1 5 1

Stanek, Castillo (2), Schultz (5), Wood (7), Alvarado (8), Romo (9) and Sucre; Gaviglio, J.Garcia (6), Petricka (7), Clippard (8), Tepera (9) and R.Martin. W_Castillo 3-2. L_Gaviglio 2-5. Sv_Romo (15). HRs_Toronto, Diaz (15).

___

Minnesota 001 021 000—4 9 0 Detroit 010 000 002—3 9 0

Gibson, May (8), Hildenberger (9) and Wilson; Liriano, McAllister (6), Alcantara (7), Coleman (8), Farmer (9) and McCann. W_Gibson 6-9. L_Liriano 3-7. Sv_Hildenberger (1). HRs_Minnesota, Austin (1). Detroit, Goodrum (12).

___

Cleveland 000 012 000—3 9 0 Chicago 001 000 000—1 3 3

Bauer, Hand (7), C.Allen (9) and R.Perez; Shields, Avilan (8), J.Gomez (8) and Narvaez. W_Bauer 12-6. L_Shields 4-14. Sv_C.Allen (22). HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (34), Brantley (13). Chicago, Moncada (15).

___

Seattle 000 300 000—3 10 0 Houston 020 000 000—2 5 1

LeBlanc, Vincent (6), Duke (7), Warren (7), Colome (8), Diaz (9) and Herrmann, Zunino; Morton, Sipp (7), J.Smith (7), Osuna (8), Rondon (9) and Stassi, Maldonado. W_LeBlanc 7-2. L_Morton 12-3. Sv_Diaz (45).

___

Boston 000 111 021—6 7 0 Baltimore 011 001 001—4 7 0

Velazquez, Workman (3), Pomeranz (4), Hembree (6), Kelly (7), Cuevas (8), Kimbrel (9) and Butler, Sandy Leon; Y.Ramirez, Carroll (6), Wright Jr. (7), Fry (8) and Joseph, Austin Wynns. W_Kelly 4-0. L_Wright Jr. 3-1. Sv_Kimbrel (34). HRs_Boston, Martinez 2 (37). Baltimore, Rickard (7), Mancini (17).

___

INTERLEAGUE St. Louis 004 002 002—8 11 1 Kansas City 000 020 010—3 5 0

Flaherty, Hudson (8), Hicks (8) and Molina; D.Duffy, McCarthy (6), Flynn (7) and S.Perez. W_Flaherty 6-6. L_D.Duffy 7-11. Sv_Hicks (3). HRs_St. Louis, Martinez (14), Bader (8). Kansas City, Escobar (4).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Washington 201 600 000—9 13 0 Chicago 001 000 012—4 11 1

Roark, Suero (8) and Wieters; Lester, De La Rosa (4), Montgomery (6), Chatwood (7) and Contreras, Caratini. W_Roark 7-12. L_Lester 12-5. HRs_Washington, Zimmerman 2 (9), Murphy (5).

___

Arizona 000 200 010—3 7 0 Cincinnati 000 200 04x—6 9 0

Ray, Ziegler (6), Chafin (7), Bradley (7), McFarland (8) and Mathis, J.Murphy; Harvey, D.Hernandez (8), Garrett (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Casali. W_Garrett 1-2. L_Bradley 3-4. Sv_R.Iglesias (23). HRs_Arizona, Peralta (20), Escobar (1).

___

Milwaukee 100 000 030—4 7 1 Atlanta 100 100 000—2 7 1

Miley, Burnes (7), Hader (8) and Kratz; Teheran, Brach (7), Biddle (8), Winkler (8), L.Jackson (9) and Suzuki. W_Burnes 3-0. L_Biddle 3-1. Sv_Hader (9). HRs_Atlanta, Acuna (14).

___

New York 000 300 000 00—3 6 0 Miami 000 210 000 01—4 11 0

(11 innings)

Oswalt, Wahl (7), Sewald (8), Bashlor (9), Rhame (11) and Mesoraco; Straily, J.Garcia (5), E.Hernandez (6), Guerrero (7), Conley (8), Steckenrider (9), Rucinski (10), Guerra (11) and Realmuto. W_Guerra 1-0. L_Rhame 0-2.

___

Los Angeles 110 000 000—2 6 1 Colorado 000 000 003—3 6 0

Buehler, Ferguson (8), Alexander (9), Chargois (9) and A.Barnes; Freeland, Oh (8), B.Shaw (9) and Iannetta. W_B.Shaw 4-5. L_Chargois 2-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Puig (15). Colorado, McMahon (4).