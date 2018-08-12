Taiwan wins big at Paris Gay Games

Paris, Aug. 11 (CNA) Taiwan grabbed a total of 18 medals, including 10 gold, at the 2018 Gay Games that concluded in Paris on Saturday.



Chi Chia-wei (祁家威), a veteran gay rights activist and honorary team leader for Taiwan at the games, said the results, which also included five silver and three bronze medals, were better than expected.



Chi said he felt honored to be in Paris to cheer for Taiwanese athletes.



Taiwan has a chance to bid for the games host city in 2026, he said, with the vote to take place at an annual general meeting of the Federation of Gay Games in 2021.



Chi hoped that another Asian country can host the games after Hong Kong serves as host in 2022, he said.



"We must continue to push the gay rights movement across Asia," he said.



Some 10,317 people from 91 countries took part in the 10th Gay Games in Paris, whose closing ceremony was held on Saturday.



Held every four years, the Gay Games started in San Francisco in 1982. Since then, it has developed into an international sports and cultural event that promotes acceptance of sexual diversity, featuring lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) athletes and artists.



Athletes at the gay games competed in 36 sports, including water polo, track and field, swimming, badminton, beach volleyball, and fencing.



The Taiwanese team in Paris consisted of 25 people, including 18 athletes competing in seven disciplines.