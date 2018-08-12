  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/08/12 10:23
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 98 385 98 135 .351
Altuve Hou 104 407 64 134 .329
JMartinez Bos 111 429 85 141 .329
MMachado Bal 96 365 48 115 .315
Trout LAA 109 372 82 115 .309
Simmons LAA 105 396 56 122 .308
Segura Sea 110 452 78 138 .305
Benintendi Bos 111 431 84 130 .302
MDuffy TB 97 382 41 115 .301
MSmith TB 106 331 44 99 .299
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 35; KDavis, Oakland, 33; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 33; Gallo, Texas, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; NCruz, Seattle, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Stanton, New York, 29; Betts, Boston, 27; Judge, New York, 26.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 101; KDavis, Oakland, 90; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 83; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 81; NCruz, Seattle, 75; Haniger, Seattle, 75; Stanton, New York, 75; Lindor, Cleveland, 74; Bregman, Houston, 72; Bogaerts, Boston, 72.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 15-5; Porcello, Boston, 14-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 14-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 13-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 13-6; Morton, Houston, 12-3; Price, Boston, 12-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-7; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 11-4.