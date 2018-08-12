ATLANTA (AP) — Mike Moustakas hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, Josh Hader recorded a two-inning save and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves 4-2 on Saturday night.

Atlanta began the game leading the NL East by one percentage point and had won nine of 12. Milwaukee snapped a two-game skid and pulled within two games of the NL Central lead.

The Brewers scored three times in the eighth to take a 4-2 lead. Braves reliever Jesse Biddle (3-1) let the first batter, Christian Yelich, reach on an error when he dropped the ball at the bag after catching first baseman Freddie Freeman's underhand toss. Lorenzo Cain singled, and both runners scored on Moustakas' double.

Biddle faced two more batters and gave way to Dan Winkler, who walked his first batter and gave up Erik Kratz's run-scoring infield single.

Moustakas, in his 14th game since coming to Milwaukee in a trade with Kansas City, is hitting .285 with eight RBIs over a span of 49 at-bats.

Hader hadn't pitched in three days and was plenty rested to make his 16th two-inning appearance and earn his fifth save in such situations this year. He faced the minimum in the eighth and in the ninth, striking out three to pick up his ninth save in 12 chances.

Corbin Burnes (3-0) earned the win after facing four batters in the seventh.

The Brewers led 1-0 in the first on Ryan Braun's RBI single to shallow center. Ronald Acuna Jr. tied it by leading off the bottom of the first with his 14th homer, and the Braves made it 2-1 in the fourth.

Freeman reached on a double and slid his left leg safely onto the plate, beating a tag attempt on Nick Markakis' single. Second baseman Travis Shaw fielded the ball in shallow right after it glanced off first baseman Eric Thames' glove and threw to Kratz, who caught the ball at the plate but didn't have time to turn and tag Freeman.

Braves starter Julio Teheran allowed one run, two hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out six, improving from a rough three-start stretch in which he gave up 15 runs — 13 earned — in his previous three starts, a span of 15 innings.

Brewers starter Wade Miley gave up six hits, two runs and one walk with no strikeouts in six innings.

GREAT MOVE

Braun ran hard to his right in left field and dove to rob pinch-hitter Ender Inciarte of extra bases and keep a runner from scoring from second to end the seventh.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves manager Brian Snitker confirmed that RHP Anibal Sanchez will start Tuesday at home against Miami despite getting hit by a liner in his last start and leaving a no-decision at Washington after facing seven batters.

LONG SKID

Atlanta SS Dansby Swanson singled in the seventh but he's 3 for 26 this month and has had his average drop 36 points from June 5 to .238. ... Milwaukee INF Jonathan Schoop grounded out as a pinch-hitter in the seventh and is 5 for 35 since coming over in a trade from Baltimore.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Chase Anderson (7-7, 3.81) will pitch for the first time in Atlanta as he makes his fourth career start against the Braves. Anderson received no decision in his last start, Tuesday against San Diego, allowing four runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Braves: LHP Sean Newcomb (10-5, 3.15 ERA) carried a no-hitter into the ninth inning of his last home start, a 4-1 win over the Dodgers two weeks ago. He is 2-0 with a 1.31 ERA in his last three starts but lost the last time he faced the Brewers, giving up five runs, five hits and four walks in 3 2/3 innings July 8 at Milwaukee.

