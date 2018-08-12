TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Just as Tropical Storm Yagi swings north of Taiwan, Tropical Storm Leepi forms in the western Pacific, bringing rain while the heat index climbs to 41 degrees, reports the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The weather throughout Taiwan will be muggy today as the CWB has issued a warning for a high temperature of 36 degrees Celsius for seven cities and counties in northern and eastern Taiwan, with the heat index at a blistering 41 degrees Celsius. Tropical Storm Yagi is expected to make landfall in China's Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces today and is not expected to directly impact Taiwan for the time being.

However, Taiwan will feel the effects of the periphery of Yagi, resulting in short-term heavy rain during the day and thunderstorms in the afternoon.



Tropical Storm Yagi heading to north of Taiwan. (Image from Windy.com)

After forming 810 kilometers north of Guam around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Tropical Storm Leepi, the 15th of the year, will likely move towards Japan and is expected to have little impact on Taiwan, predicted the CWB. However, the Facebook group Taiwan Typhoon Forum (台灣颱風論壇) also pointed out that Leepi may be a little stronger than Yagi due to adversely high sea surface temperatures and wind sheer conditions, with its likely target the Ryukyu Islands or Kyushu in the near future.

In addition, the CWB warned that in the coming week, the daytime highs will soar to 39 to 41 degrees Celsius, with apparent temperature well over 40 degrees for three consecutive days, therefore, people are reminded to remember to apply sunscreen and stay hydrated.



CWB map of Yagi's projected path (left) and Leepi's path (right).