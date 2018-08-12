BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/08/12 09:43
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Velez Sarsfield 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Gimnasia 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Santa Fe 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Tigre 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
San Lorenzo 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
San Martin 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Colon 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Belgrano 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Patronato Parana 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Defensa y Justicia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Godoy Cruz 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Martin de T. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atletico Tucuman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rosario Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Boca Juniors 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Estudiantes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Talleres 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Huracan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
River Plate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Racing Club 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Independiente 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Banfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lanus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Aldosivi 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Argentinos Jrs 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Newell's 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Friday, Aug. 10

Velez Sarsfield 2, Newell's 0

Saturday, Aug. 11

Tigre 2, San Lorenzo 2

Gimnasia 1, Argentinos Jrs 0

Santa Fe 1, Aldosivi 0

Patronato Parana 0, Colon 0

Belgrano 0, San Martin 0

Sunday, Aug. 12

Boca Juniors vs. Talleres 1400 GMT

Godoy Cruz vs. Estudiantes 1615 GMT

Lanus vs. Defensa y Justicia 1830 GMT

Rosario Central vs. Banfield 2045 GMT

Independiente vs. San Martin de T. ppd.

Huracan vs. River Plate 2300 GMT

Tuesday, Aug. 14

Atletico Tucuman vs. Racing Club 0000 GMT