FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Fabrice-Jean Picault scored on a penalty kick and Jack Elliott had his first multi-goal game to help the Philadelphia Union beat the New England Revolution 3-2 on Saturday night.

Picault converted from the spot in the 76th minute, after New England's Antonio Delamea was called for a hand ball in the area, to give Philadelphia (9-11-3) a 3-2 lead.

Elliott, a 22-year-old defender who came in with one career goal, opened the scoring in the 14th minute. He made it 2-0from point-blank range in the 24th.

New England's Andrew Farrell first-timed a left-footer in the opening seconds of the second half to make it 2-1, and Wilfried Zahibo's header tied it a 2 in the 64th.

New England (7-8-8) is winless in its last six games.

CREW 1, DYNAMO 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gyasi Zardes scored in the first minute of second-half stoppage time and Columbus beat Houston.

Zardes chest-trapped Harrison Afful's diagonal ball off the first bounce and volleyed it past goalkeeper Joe Willis for his 14th goal of the season.

Zack Steffen made five saves for his eighth shutout of the season.

Columbus (11-7-6) has won three in a row. Houston (7-10-6) is winless in its last six matches, including four consecutive losses.