Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Boston
|000
|031
|001—5
|9
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|1
Price, Thornburg (7), Brasier (8), Barnes (9) and Leon; Yacabonis, Gilmartin (5), Castro (8) and Wynns. W_Price 12-6. L_Yacabonis 0-1. HRs_Boston, Bradley Jr. 2 (11), Nunez (7).
___
|Texas
|001
|000
|200—3
|8
|0
|New York
|200
|001
|20x—5
|8
|0
Hutchison, Springs (6), C.Martin (7), Claudio (8) and Chirinos; Lynn, Robertson (6), Britton (7), Betances (7), Chapman (9) and Higashioka. W_Betances 3-3. L_C.Martin 1-3. Sv_Chapman (30). HRs_New York, Andujar (17), Stanton (29).
___
|Tampa Bay
|110
|000
|001—3
|10
|0
|Toronto
|000
|010
|000—1
|5
|1
Stanek, Castillo (2), Schultz (5), Wood (7), Alvarado (8), Romo (9) and Sucre; Gaviglio, Garcia (6), Petricka (7), Clippard (8), Tepera (9) and R.Martin. W_Castillo 3-2. L_Gaviglio 2-5. Sv_Romo (15). HRs_Toronto, Diaz (15).
___
|Minnesota
|001
|021
|000—4
|9
|0
|Detroit
|010
|000
|002—3
|9
|0
Gibson, May (8), Hildenberger (9) and Wilson; Liriano, McAllister (6), Alcantara (7), Coleman (8), Farmer (9) and McCann. W_Gibson 6-9. L_Liriano 3-7. Sv_Hildenberger (1). HRs_Minnesota, Austin (1). Detroit, Goodrum (12).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|201
|600
|000—9
|13
|0
|Chicago
|001
|000
|012—4
|11
|1
Roark, Suero (8) and Wieters; Lester, De La Rosa (4), Montgomery (6), Chatwood (7) and Contreras, Caratini. W_Roark 7-12. L_Lester 12-5. HRs_Washington, Zimmerman 2 (9), Murphy (5).