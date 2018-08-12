Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Boston 000 031 001—5 9 0 Baltimore 000 000 000—0 5 1

Price, Thornburg (7), Brasier (8), Barnes (9) and Leon; Yacabonis, Gilmartin (5), Castro (8) and Wynns. W_Price 12-6. L_Yacabonis 0-1. HRs_Boston, Bradley Jr. 2 (11), Nunez (7).

___

Texas 001 000 200—3 8 0 New York 200 001 20x—5 8 0

Hutchison, Springs (6), C.Martin (7), Claudio (8) and Chirinos; Lynn, Robertson (6), Britton (7), Betances (7), Chapman (9) and Higashioka. W_Betances 3-3. L_C.Martin 1-3. Sv_Chapman (30). HRs_New York, Andujar (17), Stanton (29).

___

Tampa Bay 110 000 001—3 10 0 Toronto 000 010 000—1 5 1

Stanek, Castillo (2), Schultz (5), Wood (7), Alvarado (8), Romo (9) and Sucre; Gaviglio, Garcia (6), Petricka (7), Clippard (8), Tepera (9) and R.Martin. W_Castillo 3-2. L_Gaviglio 2-5. Sv_Romo (15). HRs_Toronto, Diaz (15).

___

Minnesota 001 021 000—4 9 0 Detroit 010 000 002—3 9 0

Gibson, May (8), Hildenberger (9) and Wilson; Liriano, McAllister (6), Alcantara (7), Coleman (8), Farmer (9) and McCann. W_Gibson 6-9. L_Liriano 3-7. Sv_Hildenberger (1). HRs_Minnesota, Austin (1). Detroit, Goodrum (12).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Washington 201 600 000—9 13 0 Chicago 001 000 012—4 11 1

Roark, Suero (8) and Wieters; Lester, De La Rosa (4), Montgomery (6), Chatwood (7) and Contreras, Caratini. W_Roark 7-12. L_Lester 12-5. HRs_Washington, Zimmerman 2 (9), Murphy (5).