New AIT Taipei office director arrives

Taipei, Aug. 11 (CNA) William Brent Christensen, the new director of the American Institute in Taiwan's (AIT) Taipei office, arrived in Taipei Saturday to assume his post.



Upon his arrival, Christensen told the press that he is very happy to be back in Taiwan, adding that he looks forward to continuing to develop the many areas of U.S.-Taiwan cooperation.



In a video posted on the AIT's official Facebook page on Friday, Christensen said he was very glad to have had the opportunity twice before during his diplomatic career to have been stationed in Taiwan.



His first overseas post was with AIT, and 20 years later he then was stationed at AIT again as its deputy director from 2012-2015, Christensen said, describing returning now as director as "fate."



Christensen has over 29 years of experience in the U.S. Foreign Service and has extensive experience in senior positions relating to Taiwan and China, the AIT said in a statement.



Prior to 2012, he was director of the U.S. State Department's Office of Taiwan Coordination, where he had a primary role in formulating U.S. policy towards Taiwan, the statement said.