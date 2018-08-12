|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|98
|385
|98
|135
|.351
|Altuve Hou
|104
|407
|64
|134
|.329
|JMartinez Bos
|111
|429
|85
|141
|.329
|MMachado Bal
|96
|365
|48
|115
|.315
|Trout LAA
|109
|372
|82
|115
|.309
|Simmons LAA
|105
|396
|56
|122
|.308
|Segura Sea
|109
|448
|78
|137
|.306
|Benintendi Bos
|111
|431
|84
|130
|.302
|MDuffy TB
|97
|382
|41
|115
|.301
|MSmith TB
|106
|331
|44
|99
|.299
|Home Runs
JMartinez, Boston, 35; KDavis, Oakland, 33; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 33; Gallo, Texas, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; NCruz, Seattle, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Stanton, New York, 29; Betts, Boston, 27; Judge, New York, 26.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 101; KDavis, Oakland, 90; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 83; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 81; NCruz, Seattle, 75; Haniger, Seattle, 75; Stanton, New York, 75; Lindor, Cleveland, 74; Bregman, Houston, 72; Bogaerts, Boston, 72.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 15-5; Porcello, Boston, 14-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 14-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 13-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 13-6; Morton, Houston, 12-2; Price, Boston, 12-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-7; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 11-4.