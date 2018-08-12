Bournemouth's Callum Wilson, left, and Cardiff City's Joe Ralls during their English Premier League soccer match at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemout
Bournemouth's Joshua King, left, and Cardiff City's Bruno Ecuele Manga in action during their English Premier League soccer match at the Vitality Stad
Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock on the touchline during the match against Bournemouth during their English Premier League soccer match at the Vitali
Cardiff City's Lee Peltier, left, and Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser in action during their English Premier League soccer match at the Vitality Stadium in
BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Cardiff made a miserable return to the Premier League on Saturday as Bournemouth beat the south Wales side 2-0 on Saturday.
Ryan Fraser converted from close range in the 24th minute before Callum Wilson settled a tight contest by side-footing home in stoppage time.
Wilson also had a first-half penalty saved by Neil Etheridge.__
