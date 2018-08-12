Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Boston
|000
|031
|001—5
|9
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|1
Price, Thornburg (7), Brasier (8), Barnes (9) and Leon; Yacabonis, Gilmartin (5), Castro (8) and Wynns. W_Price 12-6. L_Yacabonis 0-1. HRs_Boston, Bradley Jr. 2 (11), Nunez (7).
___
|Texas
|001
|000
|200—3
|8
|0
|New York
|200
|001
|20x—5
|8
|0
Hutchison, Springs (6), Martin (7), Claudio (8) and Chirinos; Lynn, Robertson (6), Britton (7), Betances (7), Chapman (9) and Higashioka. W_Betances 3-3. L_Martin 1-3. Sv_Chapman (30). HRs_New York, Andujar (17), Stanton (29).