Saturday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/12 04:38
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Boston 000 031 001—5 9 0
Baltimore 000 000 000—0 5 1

Price, Thornburg (7), Brasier (8), Barnes (9) and Leon; Yacabonis, Gilmartin (5), Castro (8) and Wynns. W_Price 12-6. L_Yacabonis 0-1. HRs_Boston, Bradley Jr. 2 (11), Nunez (7).

___

Texas 001 000 200—3 8 0
New York 200 001 20x—5 8 0

Hutchison, Springs (6), Martin (7), Claudio (8) and Chirinos; Lynn, Robertson (6), Britton (7), Betances (7), Chapman (9) and Higashioka. W_Betances 3-3. L_Martin 1-3. Sv_Chapman (30). HRs_New York, Andujar (17), Stanton (29).