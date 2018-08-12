|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|83
|35
|.703
|—
|New York
|73
|43
|.629
|9
|Tampa Bay
|59
|57
|.509
|23
|Toronto
|52
|63
|.452
|29½
|Baltimore
|35
|82
|.299
|47½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|64
|51
|.557
|—
|Minnesota
|53
|62
|.461
|11
|Detroit
|48
|68
|.414
|16½
|Chicago
|42
|73
|.365
|22
|Kansas City
|35
|80
|.304
|29
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|73
|44
|.624
|—
|Oakland
|68
|48
|.586
|4½
|Seattle
|67
|50
|.573
|6
|Los Angeles
|59
|58
|.504
|14
|Texas
|52
|67
|.437
|22
|Friday's Games
Boston 19, Baltimore 12
Texas 12, N.Y. Yankees 7
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 0
Detroit 5, Minnesota 3
Chicago White Sox 1, Cleveland 0
Seattle 5, Houston 2
St. Louis 7, Kansas City 0
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3
|Saturday's Games
Boston 5, Baltimore 0, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 5, Texas 3
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Boston (Sale 11-4) at Baltimore (Cobb 3-14), 1:05 p.m.
Texas (Perez 2-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 6-4), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-2) at Toronto (Stroman 4-8), 1:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Stewart 0-0) at Detroit (Boyd 6-10), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 13-6) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 4-8), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Houston (Keuchel 9-9), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Weaver 6-10) at Kansas City (Junis 6-11), 2:15 p.m.
Oakland (Cahill 4-2) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 4:07 p.m.
|Monday's Games
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.