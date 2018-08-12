BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Atlanta
|21
|10
|.677
|—
|x-Washington
|19
|11
|.633
|1½
|x-Connecticut
|17
|13
|.567
|3½
|Chicago
|11
|19
|.367
|9½
|New York
|7
|22
|.241
|13
|Indiana
|5
|25
|.167
|15½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Seattle
|23
|8
|.742
|—
|x-Los Angeles
|18
|12
|.600
|4½
|x-Minnesota
|17
|13
|.567
|5½
|x-Phoenix
|17
|14
|.548
|6
|Dallas
|14
|16
|.467
|8½
|Las Vegas
|12
|18
|.400
|10½
x-clinched playoff spot
___
|Friday's Games
Chicago 97, Connecticut 86
Phoenix 94, Indiana 74
|Saturday's Games
Atlanta 92, Dallas 82
Indiana at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Atlanta at New York, 2:30 p.m.
Chicago at Connecticut, 3 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled