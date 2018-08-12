MONTREAL (AP) — Top-ranked Simona Halep defeated Ashleigh Barty 6-4, 6-1 Saturday to reach the final of the women's Rogers Cup.

Halep will play for the title Sunday against the winner of the semifinal between third-seeded Sloane Stephens and fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina.

Halep has reached the Rogers Cup final for the third time in four years. She won the last time it was in Montreal in 2016.

The Romanian broke the 15th-seeded Barty in the opening game and broke again for a 4-1 lead en route to taking the first set. Halap broke twice more to open the second set and completed the victory over the Australian in 71 minutes.

Halap complained Friday about playing the first semifinal day after two straight night matches.