LONDON (AP) — Scores at stumps on the third day of the second test between England and India at Lord's on Saturday:

___

India 1st innings 107 (Ravichandran Ashwin 29; James Anderson 5-20), England 1st innings 357-6 (Chris Woakes 120 not out, Jonny Bairstow 93; Mohammed Shami 3-74). England leads by 250 runs.