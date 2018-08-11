FREDERICTON, New Brunswick (AP) — Canadian police have charged a man for the deaths of two police officers and two civilians in a shooting in the eastern province of New Brunswick.

Police in the city of Fredericton said in a statement Saturday that Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, was arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

Horizon Health, which delivers care for New Brunswick's Department of Health, said that Raymond was the only person being treated for injuries related to the shooting.

The victims have been identified as Const. Robb Costello, Const. Sara Burns, Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright.

No motive has been disclosed.

The incident struck a nerve in a country that has been roiled in recent months by several instances of mass violence.