BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/08/11 22:01
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man United 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Tottenham 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Huddersfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wolverhampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Liverpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
ch-Man City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brighton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crystal Palace 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Burnley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Watford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chelsea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Everton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fulham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cardiff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bournemouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arsenal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West Ham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Leicester 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Newcastle 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

ch-Championship Winner

Friday, Aug. 10

Man United 2, Leicester 1

Saturday, Aug. 11

Newcastle 1, Tottenham 2

Fulham vs. Crystal Palace 1400 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Chelsea 1400 GMT

Bournemouth vs. Cardiff 1400 GMT

Watford vs. Brighton 1400 GMT

Wolverhampton vs. Everton 1630 GMT

Sunday, Aug. 12

Southampton vs. Burnley 1230 GMT

Liverpool vs. West Ham 1230 GMT

Arsenal vs. Man City 1500 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Middlesbrough 2 1 1 0 5 2 4
Brentford 1 1 0 0 5 1 3
Aston Villa 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
Leeds 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
Wigan 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
Bolton 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Swansea 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Derby 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Preston 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Nottingham Forest 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
Ipswich 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Norwich 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Blackburn 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Birmingham 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Millwall 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Bristol City 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
West Brom 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
Sheffield Wednesday 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
Reading 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
QPR 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Stoke 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
Hull 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
Rotherham 1 0 0 1 1 5 0
Sheffield United 2 0 0 2 1 5 0
Tuesday, Aug. 7

Nottingham Forest 1, West Brom 1

Middlesbrough 3, Sheffield United 0

Saturday, Aug. 11

Bolton vs. Bristol City 1400 GMT

Norwich vs. West Brom 1400 GMT

Swansea vs. Preston 1400 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Reading 1400 GMT

Blackburn vs. Millwall 1400 GMT

QPR vs. Sheffield United 1400 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Wigan 1400 GMT

Rotherham vs. Ipswich 1400 GMT

Stoke vs. Brentford 1400 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Hull 1400 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Birmingham 1400 GMT

Derby vs. Leeds 1630 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Barnsley 1 1 0 0 4 0 3
Gillingham 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Doncaster 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
Peterborough 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Sunderland 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Scunthorpe 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Rochdale 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Walsall 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
AFC Wimbledon 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Portsmouth 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Bradford 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Wycombe 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Blackpool 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Southend 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
Burton Albion 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Bristol Rovers 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Coventry 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Plymouth 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Charlton 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Fleetwood Town 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Luton Town 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Shrewsbury 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Accrington Stanley 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Oxford United 1 0 0 1 0 4 0
Saturday, Aug. 11

Gillingham vs. Burton Albion 1400 GMT

Charlton vs. Shrewsbury 1400 GMT

Bradford vs. Barnsley 1400 GMT

Luton Town vs. Sunderland 1400 GMT

Plymouth vs. Southend 1400 GMT

Rochdale vs. Peterborough 1400 GMT

Blackpool vs. Portsmouth 1400 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Accrington Stanley 1400 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Coventry 1400 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Walsall 1400 GMT

Doncaster vs. Wycombe 1400 GMT

Oxford United vs. Fleetwood Town 1400 GMT

Saturday, Aug. 18

Fleetwood Town vs. Rochdale 1400 GMT

Southend vs. Bradford 1400 GMT

Wycombe vs. Bristol Rovers 1400 GMT

Barnsley vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Blackpool 1400 GMT

Peterborough vs. Luton Town 1400 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Doncaster 1400 GMT

Walsall vs. Gillingham 1400 GMT

Coventry vs. Plymouth 1400 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Oxford United 1400 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Charlton 1400 GMT

Sunday, Aug. 19

Sunderland vs. Scunthorpe 1400 GMT

Tuesday, Aug. 21

Blackpool vs. Coventry 1845 GMT

Plymouth vs. Wycombe 1845 GMT

Charlton vs. Peterborough 1845 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Walsall 1845 GMT

Luton Town vs. Southend 1845 GMT

Rochdale vs. Barnsley 1845 GMT

Bradford vs. Burton Albion 1845 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Portsmouth 1845 GMT

Doncaster vs. Shrewsbury 1845 GMT

Oxford United vs. Accrington Stanley 1845 GMT

Wednesday, Aug. 22

Gillingham vs. Sunderland 1845 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Fleetwood Town 1845 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Crewe 1 1 0 0 6 0 3
Forest Green 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
Mansfield Town 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
Port Vale 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
Exeter 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
Swindon 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
Milton Keynes Dons 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Bury 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Lincoln City 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Crawley Town 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Tranmere 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Stevenage 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Colchester 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Notts County 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Macclesfield 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
Oldham 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Yeovil 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Northampton 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Cheltenham 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Carlisle 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
Grimsby Town 1 0 0 1 1 4 0
Cambridge United 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
Newport County 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
Morecambe 1 0 0 1 0 6 0
Saturday, Aug. 11

Crawley Town vs. Stevenage 1400 GMT

Lincoln City vs. Swindon 1400 GMT

Carlisle vs. Northampton 1400 GMT

Forest Green vs. Oldham 1400 GMT

Morecambe vs. Exeter 1400 GMT

Yeovil vs. Mansfield Town 1400 GMT

Newport County vs. Crewe 1400 GMT

Colchester vs. Port Vale 1400 GMT

Macclesfield vs. Grimsby Town 1400 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Notts County 1400 GMT

Tranmere vs. Cheltenham 1400 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bury 1400 GMT

Friday, Aug. 17

Notts County vs. Yeovil 1845 GMT

Saturday, Aug. 18

Crewe vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1400 GMT

Northampton vs. Cambridge United 1400 GMT

Stevenage vs. Morecambe 1400 GMT

Exeter vs. Newport County 1400 GMT

Oldham vs. Macclesfield 1400 GMT

Port Vale vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Colchester 1400 GMT

Bury vs. Forest Green 1400 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Carlisle 1400 GMT

Swindon vs. Tranmere 1400 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Lincoln City 1400 GMT

Tuesday, Aug. 21

Tranmere vs. Mansfield Town 1845 GMT

Macclesfield vs. Cheltenham 1845 GMT

Newport County vs. Notts County 1845 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Grimsby Town 1845 GMT

Forest Green vs. Stevenage 1845 GMT

Colchester vs. Crewe 1845 GMT

Carlisle vs. Port Vale 1845 GMT

Lincoln City vs. Bury 1845 GMT

Yeovil vs. Oldham 1845 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Swindon 1845 GMT

Morecambe vs. Northampton 1845 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Exeter 1845 GMT