|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man United
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Tottenham
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Huddersfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wolverhampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Liverpool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|ch-Man City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brighton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crystal Palace
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burnley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Watford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chelsea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Everton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fulham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cardiff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bournemouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arsenal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Ham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leicester
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Newcastle
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
ch-Championship Winner
|Friday, Aug. 10
Man United 2, Leicester 1
|Saturday, Aug. 11
Newcastle 1, Tottenham 2
Fulham vs. Crystal Palace 1400 GMT
Huddersfield vs. Chelsea 1400 GMT
Bournemouth vs. Cardiff 1400 GMT
Watford vs. Brighton 1400 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. Everton 1630 GMT
|Sunday, Aug. 12
Southampton vs. Burnley 1230 GMT
Liverpool vs. West Ham 1230 GMT
Arsenal vs. Man City 1500 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Middlesbrough
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|4
|Brentford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|3
|Aston Villa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|Leeds
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|Wigan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Bolton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Swansea
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Derby
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Preston
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Nottingham Forest
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Ipswich
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Norwich
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Blackburn
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Birmingham
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Millwall
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Bristol City
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|West Brom
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|Sheffield Wednesday
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0
|Reading
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|QPR
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Stoke
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Hull
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Rotherham
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Sheffield United
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|0
|Tuesday, Aug. 7
Nottingham Forest 1, West Brom 1
Middlesbrough 3, Sheffield United 0
|Saturday, Aug. 11
Bolton vs. Bristol City 1400 GMT
Norwich vs. West Brom 1400 GMT
Swansea vs. Preston 1400 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Reading 1400 GMT
Blackburn vs. Millwall 1400 GMT
QPR vs. Sheffield United 1400 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Wigan 1400 GMT
Rotherham vs. Ipswich 1400 GMT
Stoke vs. Brentford 1400 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Hull 1400 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Birmingham 1400 GMT
Derby vs. Leeds 1630 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Barnsley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|Gillingham
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Doncaster
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Peterborough
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Sunderland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Scunthorpe
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Rochdale
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Walsall
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|AFC Wimbledon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Portsmouth
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bradford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Wycombe
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Blackpool
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Southend
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0
|Burton Albion
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Bristol Rovers
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Coventry
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Plymouth
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Charlton
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Fleetwood Town
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Luton Town
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Shrewsbury
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Accrington Stanley
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Oxford United
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|Saturday, Aug. 11
Gillingham vs. Burton Albion 1400 GMT
Charlton vs. Shrewsbury 1400 GMT
Bradford vs. Barnsley 1400 GMT
Luton Town vs. Sunderland 1400 GMT
Plymouth vs. Southend 1400 GMT
Rochdale vs. Peterborough 1400 GMT
Blackpool vs. Portsmouth 1400 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Accrington Stanley 1400 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Coventry 1400 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Walsall 1400 GMT
Doncaster vs. Wycombe 1400 GMT
Oxford United vs. Fleetwood Town 1400 GMT
|Saturday, Aug. 18
Fleetwood Town vs. Rochdale 1400 GMT
Southend vs. Bradford 1400 GMT
Wycombe vs. Bristol Rovers 1400 GMT
Barnsley vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Blackpool 1400 GMT
Peterborough vs. Luton Town 1400 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Doncaster 1400 GMT
Walsall vs. Gillingham 1400 GMT
Coventry vs. Plymouth 1400 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Oxford United 1400 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Charlton 1400 GMT
|Sunday, Aug. 19
Sunderland vs. Scunthorpe 1400 GMT
|Tuesday, Aug. 21
Blackpool vs. Coventry 1845 GMT
Plymouth vs. Wycombe 1845 GMT
Charlton vs. Peterborough 1845 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Walsall 1845 GMT
Luton Town vs. Southend 1845 GMT
Rochdale vs. Barnsley 1845 GMT
Bradford vs. Burton Albion 1845 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Portsmouth 1845 GMT
Doncaster vs. Shrewsbury 1845 GMT
Oxford United vs. Accrington Stanley 1845 GMT
|Wednesday, Aug. 22
Gillingham vs. Sunderland 1845 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Fleetwood Town 1845 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Crewe
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0
|3
|Forest Green
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|Mansfield Town
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Port Vale
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Exeter
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|Swindon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Milton Keynes Dons
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Bury
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Lincoln City
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Crawley Town
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Tranmere
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Stevenage
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Colchester
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Notts County
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Macclesfield
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0
|Oldham
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Yeovil
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Northampton
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Cheltenham
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Carlisle
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Grimsby Town
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Cambridge United
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Newport County
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Morecambe
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|0
|Saturday, Aug. 11
Crawley Town vs. Stevenage 1400 GMT
Lincoln City vs. Swindon 1400 GMT
Carlisle vs. Northampton 1400 GMT
Forest Green vs. Oldham 1400 GMT
Morecambe vs. Exeter 1400 GMT
Yeovil vs. Mansfield Town 1400 GMT
Newport County vs. Crewe 1400 GMT
Colchester vs. Port Vale 1400 GMT
Macclesfield vs. Grimsby Town 1400 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Notts County 1400 GMT
Tranmere vs. Cheltenham 1400 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bury 1400 GMT
|Friday, Aug. 17
Notts County vs. Yeovil 1845 GMT
|Saturday, Aug. 18
Crewe vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1400 GMT
Northampton vs. Cambridge United 1400 GMT
Stevenage vs. Morecambe 1400 GMT
Exeter vs. Newport County 1400 GMT
Oldham vs. Macclesfield 1400 GMT
Port Vale vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Colchester 1400 GMT
Bury vs. Forest Green 1400 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Carlisle 1400 GMT
Swindon vs. Tranmere 1400 GMT
Grimsby Town vs. Lincoln City 1400 GMT
|Tuesday, Aug. 21
Tranmere vs. Mansfield Town 1845 GMT
Macclesfield vs. Cheltenham 1845 GMT
Newport County vs. Notts County 1845 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Grimsby Town 1845 GMT
Forest Green vs. Stevenage 1845 GMT
Colchester vs. Crewe 1845 GMT
Carlisle vs. Port Vale 1845 GMT
Lincoln City vs. Bury 1845 GMT
Yeovil vs. Oldham 1845 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Swindon 1845 GMT
Morecambe vs. Northampton 1845 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Exeter 1845 GMT