TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The counting of the last ballots in the tight and contentious Republican primary for Kansas governor will stretch out over the next week and still might not settle the race.

Secretary of State Kris Kobach leads Gov. Jeff Colyer by 110 votes out of 313,000-plus cast after late mail-in ballots from all 105 counties were added Friday to totals from advance voting and ballots cast at the polls Tuesday. The state's 105 counties still must review nearly 9,000 provisional ballots and determine how many of them were cast in the Republican primary — and how many will be counted.

The counties have until Aug. 20 to finish that process and certify local results. Seventy-six plan to get started Monday.

A candidate must ask for a recount by 5 p.m. Friday.