TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In order to celebrate their 17th anniversary together, Taiwanese girl group S.H.E will reunite for a concert in September with 12,000 free-entrance tickets promptly being given out within a minute on Saturday.

On August 3, S.H.E invited fans and music admirers to their free open-air concert in Taipei at 7 .30 p.m. on Sept 11, according to Asia One reports.

At the National Theater and Concert Hall, S.H.E will perform their classic hits to celebrate their 17th year working as a girl group together with their fans.

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, the ticket system was opened for S.H.E fans and music admirers to purchase the concert's free admission online. Right after the system opened, 12,000 limited tickets to the concerts were completely booked within just a minute, CNA reports.

In order to assure the fans of the tickets, people are required to provide correct answers to several designated questions related to the concerts' names of S.H.E throughout their music career. And only correct answers would lead to the ticketing process.

Even though the number of concert tickets is limited to only 12,000 permissions, the music event will be streamed online via several channels, including HIMSHERO Youtube channel, Line Today, Chinese music streaming service Migu Music and Tencent, with the official streaming webpage to be announced on Aug. 12.

Last month, member Ella Chen's announcement about leaving managing company HIM International Music sparked concerns over their disbandment among the fans.

However, the official announcement of the upcoming concert once again proved their strong bond and inseparable spirit, reports said.

S.H.E is a Taiwanese girl group whose members include Selina Jen, Hebe Tien, and Ella Chen. They formed in 2001 and are managed by HIM International Music.