Canada investigating Taiwan industry for steel sheet dumping

The Canadian Border Services Agency announced that Taiwan, as well as China, India, and S. Korea are under investigation for allegedly dumping 'corrosion resistant steel sheets' onto the Canadian market

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/11 14:42
File Photo

File Photo (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Canada’s Border Services Agency (CBSA) released a statement on Aug. 10 that they have begun an investigation into dumping of “corrosion-resistant steel sheets” (COR) by Taiwan and other nations onto the Canadian market.

According to the announcement, the CBSA received a formal complaint from the company ArcelorMittal Dofasco G.P. on June 5 alleging that imports of COR were being unfairly dumped onto the Canadian market by the Taiwan, in addition to China, Hong Kong, Macau India and South Korea.

Referring to Taiwan as a “Separate Customs Territory,” the Canadian Border Services Agency even uses the terminology of the International Olympic Committee “Chinese Taipei” to refer to the country in the document.

According to the CBSA, there is “a reasonable indication that the dumping of (COR) has caused injury and/or is threatening to cause injury to the Canadian industry producing like goods.”

The CBSA subsequently began an investigation into the matter on July 28, and is now requesting information from all potential importers and exporters of COR for the period between April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018 to be analyzes by the agency.

A preliminary ruling is expected to be made before Oct. 24, 2018, according to the announcement. If the imports indicate harmful dumping of COR, a subsequent determination on the scope and potential anti-dumping duties will be announced within 120 days of the preliminary ruling.   
Canada
anti-dumping
CBSA
steel exports
steel

