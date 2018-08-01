TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - A statue of late President Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) has been moved from inside a library at National Chengchi University (NCCU, 政大) to outside a kindergarten founded by his wife Soong Mei-ling (宋美齡), reports said Saturday.

The ubiquitous statues of the late dictator have frequently formed a target of protesters, some of whom might daub the effigies with paint, while others have launched campaigns to remove them. Since coming to power in 2016, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has launched a campaign for transitional justice which is designed to do away with remnants of Chiang’s Martial Law rule.

NCCU management voted last January to do away with the statue inside its library, but it wasn’t until Friday evening that it announced the effigy had been moved to the Hua Hsing Kindergarten on August 8, the Central News Agency reported.

When NCCU was founded in Nanjing in 1927 as a Kuomintang party school, Chiang served as its first president. After the university was reopened in Taipei City in 1954, it went on to contain two Chiang sculptures, a horseback statue outside and the sitting effigy inside the library.

Following repeated protests, NCCU decided last year that one of the statues would have to go, and in the end they chose the one from the library, CNA reported.