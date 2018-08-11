|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|82
|35
|.701
|—
|New York
|72
|43
|.626
|9
|Tampa Bay
|59
|57
|.509
|22½
|Toronto
|52
|63
|.452
|29
|Baltimore
|35
|81
|.302
|46½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|64
|51
|.557
|—
|Minnesota
|53
|62
|.461
|11
|Detroit
|48
|68
|.414
|16½
|Chicago
|42
|73
|.365
|22
|Kansas City
|35
|80
|.304
|29
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|73
|44
|.624
|—
|Oakland
|68
|48
|.586
|4½
|Seattle
|67
|50
|.573
|6
|Los Angeles
|59
|58
|.504
|14
|Texas
|52
|66
|.441
|21½
___
|Thursday's Games
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 4
N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 3
Toronto 8, Boston 5
Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4
Seattle 8, Houston 6
|Friday's Games
Boston 19, Baltimore 12
Texas 12, N.Y. Yankees 7
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 0
Detroit 5, Minnesota 3
Chicago White Sox 1, Cleveland 0
Seattle 5, Houston 2
St. Louis 7, Kansas City 0
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3
|Saturday's Games
Boston (Price 11-6) at Baltimore (Yacabonis 0-0), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Texas (Hutchison 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 8-8), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-3) at Toronto (Gaviglio 2-4), 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 5-9) at Detroit (Liriano 3-6), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Cuevas 0-0) at Baltimore (Ramirez 1-4), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland (Bauer 11-6) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 4-13), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (LeBlanc 6-2) at Houston (Morton 12-2), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 5-6) at Kansas City (Duffy 7-10), 7:15 p.m.
Oakland (Jackson 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 8-7), 9:07 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.