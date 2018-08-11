Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tampa Bay 002 021 200—7 9 0 Toronto 000 000 000—0 3 0

Snell, Faria (6), Schultz (9) and Perez; Estrada, Pannone (6), Biagini (8) and Maile. W_Snell 13-5. L_Estrada 5-9. HRs_Tampa Bay, Choi (3), Perez (1).

___

Minnesota 001 001 001—3 10 1 Detroit 001 220 00x—5 3 2

E.Santana, Drake (7) and Garver; Zimmermann, A.Wilson (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and McCann. W_Zimmermann 5-4. L_E.Santana 0-1. Sv_Greene (24). HRs_Detroit, Goodrum (11), Iglesias (5).

___

Texas 000 324 120—12 14 0 New York 000 013 120— 7 10 1

Minor, E.Butler (6), Martin (8), Gearrin (8), Leclerc (9) and Kiner-Falefa; Tanaka, A.Cole (6), Green (8), Britton (9) and Romine. W_Minor 9-6. L_Tanaka 9-3. HRs_Texas, Guzman 3 (12), Beltre (7). New York, Gardner (10), Romine (7).

___

Cleveland 000 000 000—0 5 0 Chicago 000 000 001—1 5 1

Bieber, O.Perez (7), Ramirez (8) and Gomes; Rodon, Cedeno (9), Minaya (9), Fry (9) and Narvaez. W_Fry 1-2. L_Ramirez 0-2. HRs_Chicago, Palka (18).

___

Seattle 000 002 030—5 7 0 Houston 000 020 000—2 9 0

Leake, Warren (7), Colome (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino; G.Cole, Pressly (8), McHugh (9) and Maldonado. W_Warren 1-1. L_G.Cole 10-5. Sv_Diaz (44).

___

Boston 300 206 350—19 16 1 Baltimore 044 002 011—12 17 0

Eovaldi, Workman (3), Pomeranz (5), Hembree (6), Brasier (7), Barnes (8), Kelly (9) and D.Butler, Leon; Bundy, M.Castro (6), Hart (6), E.Phillips (7), Scott (8) and Joseph. W_Pomeranz 2-5. L_M.Castro 2-7. HRs_Boston, Benintendi (15), Bogaerts (17), Holt (2). Baltimore, Beckham (7), Trumbo (17), Davis (14).

___

INTERLEAGUE St. Louis 050 001 100—7 12 1 Kansas City 000 000 000—0 7 0

Gomber, Shreve (6), Poncedeleon (7) and Molina, Pena; B.Smith, Sparkman (2), Adam (7), Maurer (9) and S.Perez, Butera. W_Gomber 2-0. L_B.Smith 1-4. Sv_Poncedeleon (1). HRs_St. Louis, Carpenter (32), Bader (7), DeJong (11).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Washington 110 000 000—2 9 0 Chicago 000 002 10x—3 4 1

Hellickson, Solis (6), Holland (7), Glover (7), Suero (8) and Kieboom; Hendricks, J.Wilson (7), Cishek (7), Kintzler (8), Edwards Jr. (8), Strop (9) and Contreras. W_Cishek 3-1. L_Solis 1-2. Sv_Strop (9).

___

Arizona 000 000 000—0 5 1 Cincinnati 000 001 20x—3 9 0

Buchholz, Diekman (8) and Avila; DeSclafani, Hughes (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_DeSclafani 6-3. L_Buchholz 5-2. Sv_R.Iglesias (22).

___

New York 001 003 020—6 13 1 Miami 000 000 200—2 4 0

Wheeler, Lugo (8), Blevins (9), D.Smith (9) and Plawecki; J.Urena, Rucinski (6), J.Garcia (7), Guerra (8), Conley (9) and Realmuto. W_Wheeler 7-6. L_J.Urena 3-12. HRs_Miami, Rojas (9).

___

Milwaukee 000 001 000— 1 6 0 Atlanta 302 203 00x—10 13 0

F.Peralta, Lyles (4), Houser (6) and Pina; Gausman, Sobotka (9) and Flowers. W_Gausman 6-9. L_F.Peralta 5-3.

___

Los Angeles 100 210 000—4 10 2 Colorado 201 000 20x—5 9 0

Maeda, Rosscup (6), Floro (7), Axford (8) and Grandal; Gray, Musgrave (6), McGee (7), Oberg (8), Ottavino (9) and Iannetta. W_McGee 2-4. L_Rosscup 0-1. Sv_Ottavino (5). HRs_Los Angeles, Muncy (26). Colorado, McMahon (3), LeMahieu (9).

___

Philadelphia 000 000 000—0 8 0 San Diego 010 100 00x—2 7 0

Eflin, Morgan (7), L.Garcia (8) and Alfaro; Nix, Strahm (7), Stammen (8), Yates (9) and Hedges. W_Nix 1-0. L_Eflin 8-4. Sv_Yates (4). HRs_San Diego, Hedges (9).