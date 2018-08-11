  1. Home
All 9 aboard rescue chopper crashed in Japan confirmed dead

By  Associated Press
2018/08/11 12:31
The wreckage of Gunma prefectural air rescue helicopter Haruna is seen after crashing in Nakanojo town, Gunma prefecture, northwest of Tokyo Friday.

This undated photo from website of Gunma Prefectural Fire Safety Division shows the air rescue helicopter Haruna.

The wreckage of Gunma prefectural air rescue helicopter Haruna is seen after crashing in Nakanojo town, Gunma prefecture, northwest of Tokyo Friday.

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese authorities say all nine people aboard a search and rescue helicopter that crashed into the central mountains are confirmed dead.

The Bell 412EP helicopter carrying seven local rescue workers from the Gunma prefecture and two from a flight service company lost contact an hour after takeoff Friday and crashed.

Prefectural officials say the last person aboard was retrieved Saturday and pronounced dead.

The helicopter was on a two-hour flight to monitor a mountain trail. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Japanese media quoted witnesses as saying the helicopter was flying extremely low in foggy weather before the crash.