BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/11 12:06
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 20 10 .667
x-Washington 19 11 .633 1
x-Connecticut 17 13 .567 3
Chicago 11 19 .367 9
New York 7 22 .241 12½
Indiana 5 25 .167 15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 23 8 .742
x-Los Angeles 18 12 .600
x-Minnesota 17 13 .567
x-Phoenix 17 14 .548 6
Dallas 14 15 .483 8
Las Vegas 12 18 .400 10½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Friday's Games

Chicago 97, Connecticut 86

Phoenix 94, Indiana 74

Saturday's Games

Dallas at Atlanta, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at New York, 2:30 p.m.

Chicago at Connecticut, 3 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled