By  Associated Press
2018/08/11 11:35
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 97 381 98 134 .352
JMartinez Bos 110 425 85 141 .332
Altuve Hou 104 407 64 134 .329
MMachado Bal 96 365 48 115 .315
Simmons LAA 104 393 56 122 .310
Mike Trout LAA 109 372 82 115 .309
Segura Sea 109 448 78 137 .306
MDuffy TB 96 378 41 115 .304
Benintendi Bos 110 426 84 129 .303
MSmith TB 105 327 43 98 .300
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 35; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 33; KDavis, Oakland, 32; Gallo, Texas, 31; Mike Trout, Los Angeles, 30; NCruz, Seattle, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Stanton, New York, 28; Betts, Boston, 27; Judge, New York, 26.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 101; KDavis, Oakland, 88; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 83; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 81; NCruz, Seattle, 75; Haniger, Seattle, 75; Lindor, Cleveland, 74; Stanton, New York, 74; Bregman, Houston, 72; Bogaerts, Boston, 72.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 15-5; Porcello, Boston, 14-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 14-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 13-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 13-6; Morton, Houston, 12-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-7; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 11-4; 2 tied at 11-6.